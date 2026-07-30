Meet the Queens of Drag Race UK season 8 receives release date

The BBC has announced the release date for the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 8, Meet the Queens.

Arriving on 11 August 2026, 12 queens will compete over 10 weeks of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent-defining challenges in a bid to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Whoever wins season 8 will take over the crown from season 7 winner Bones, the witchy boho queen of Soho.

Meet The Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 8 arrives 11 August

Speaking to Attitude following her win, which aired on 27 November 2025, Bones described the experience as “insane”, adding: “I actually don’t know when it will set in.”

Her Drag Race sister Elle Vosque was the runner-up, while Chai T Grande was voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow queens.

RuPaul is set to reprise her hosting duties alongside Michelle Visage and returning guest judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Where can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

All episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 8 will air on BBC Three and stream on BBC iPlayer from 11 August. They will also be available to watch globally on WOW Presents Plus.

The UK season will run alongside the first-ever season of Drag Race Down Under vs. The World, which features drag legend Raven returning to the competition after 14 years.

Representing the UK is Michael Marouli from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5, who was the runner-up in her season.

Who won the first Maxi Challenge on Drag Race Down Under vs. The World?

Spoiler alert: Marouli is off to a smashing start, having won the season’s first Maxi Challenge, the design challenge.