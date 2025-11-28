Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 takes home her crown, and her sister apparently: ‘She might as well move in’

The winner of Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK took home her bejewelled crown and sceptre last night (27 November) with a fierce display of confidence, stunning looks, and a redemption arc that shook her to the bone.

Bones, our new reigning queen of Drag Race UK, has gone from taking over Soho to taking over the country. The witchy queen of the infamous Heavenly Bodies club night truly puts the “one” in Bones.

In her exit interview with Attitude, she opened up about her ups and downs, the Drag Race sister who just won’t leave her alone, and delivered one of the most unforgettable finale numbers the competition has ever seen.

How does it feel to be the reigning queen of the UK?

Insane. I actually don’t know when it will set in. I think probably after this weekend when I actually get some good sleep, but it’s just one of them things like, ‘Who would have ever thought’, you know what I mean? Everyone starts drag with a dream and it’s just crazy that I got back last night and I put the crown on my sofa and I was like, “God, she had actually done it”.

You won three badges on this season, including one for the roast challenge. How did it feel to win that after struggling with comedy?

Yeah, it was after Snatch Game and then after doing the makeover challenge with Charlotte Church and being like, “Okay, I’m back here”. I was like, “I can’t now cock it up on the last one.” I really needed my redemption moment. I was nervous as hell, but it was one of those things of like, I know I need to do this. If not, I’m gone.

When did the competition change for you?

I think it’s one of them going into it where you’re kind of like, okay, I’ll do good on this, I’ll do bad on this. So I always had it in my head that Snatch Game was going to be my, hopefully, only one lip sync. So I think when we had the talent show in week five and I was in the bottom, that’s when things started changing. After getting through Snatch Game, that second chance, I couldn’t mess it up.

Who else would you have done in the Snatch Game, given the chance?

I was going to do Alan Rickman as Snape, and then it was just a last 30 minute panic, trying to write down answers. And I was like, “this just isn’t funny”. My brain was going, “what can I do? What can I do?” So probably if I went back, I’d do Alan Rickman. I’m not going to do it now though… never again.

Is there anyone that you thought initially would make it to the final but wasn’t there?

Paige Three, for sure. You kind of hear in glimpses before you get on Drag Race of people that you might be up against. And when I heard that Paige was on… competition. And then Sally Trademark, who I’d never properly met before. It was after the sewing challenge, it was after like a couple of days in I was like, she’s really got something going on. And Ru loved her. But it could have been any of them. I think it showed with how spread out the badges were, everyone’s pretty good.

And talk to me about ‘Money Shot’. I mean, how was performing to that sort of production, the set, the men?

Any Drag Race fan knows the ‘Kitty Girl’ music video where they start and they go through the work room and then they end up on stage. And it was when they explained to us what we were doing, we were like, “Oh, okay, this is gonna be good”. It was probably the most fun – I think I’ve said this about everything. ‘Money Shot’ however was so much fun because it was at night we were in the work room, but the lights were off… It felt very much like you’re at school when you’re not meant to be.

The category of like vampy old Hollywood was all we knew for what the theme was going to be. So it could have gone anywhere, but as soon as we heard it, we loved it.

You mentioned heavenly in your lyrics, a homage to where it all began, how is it bringing the crown home to your sisters?

Crazy! I’ve got my crown in show on Sunday. Just even the thought of doing that at my own show that we’ve been doing for so long, It was never why we started doing this. That is going to be the hardest question of the day – I can’t actually put it into words, I feel so blessed.

You stunned on the runway with all your looks. But for you, what was your favourite?

It wasn’t even a runway look, but I think my Brit Gala, the fact again that I could kind of reference Heavenly Bodies because it was a Met Gala theme and da da da, it just all felt very correct. And to be able to do that in the first episode. Or my warrior look, I loved that too.

You wore the look performing at the O2 for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball pre-show, what did that feel like?

We did the pre-show for Lady Gaga, all four dates while she was at the O2. Thank God I get to wear these looks again – it felt like the exact right outfit to do ‘Art Pop’. In our dressing room, I could hear her sound checks… I was the one that was like, “she’s doing ‘Speechless'”. I think I got everyone in trouble to be honest. I was like, “Oh, was that me?” Because our dressing room had just been moved to a different one!

Who did you vote for Miss Congeniality?

We did three. I put Elle Voque, Sally TM and Chai T Grande. We’re quite a supportive cast, we’re all kind of there for each other. I think it was quite a kind of spread across, but Chai was the standout for sure. She’s just the biggest.

You and Elle Vosque were final two, how has that friendship blossomed through the competition and beyond, as well as with your other sisters?

On the first day, me and Elle kind of clicked – we’d never met before. I’ve definitely found a friend in that girl. You just never know in these high pressure situations, and to have something else to focus on, like a new friendship, it was nice to take your mind off it a bit.

We were with each other constantly. It was so nice to kind of do this whole experience with her. And then since, God, I can’t get rid of her. She’s always home. She’s coming up this evening. She might as well move in.

And Silllexa! So Silllexa and I started drag with Gothy Kendoll, but she was in Leeds and I was in London. We always knew of each other, but we’d met maybe twice in the seven years we’ve known each other so it was like the third time that we’re hanging out and it had to be on Drag Race, which is quite cool.

What is next for Bones?

Some breakfast, some sleep, uh no, I said it yesterday, but it’s like, my drag has always really been about, not just uplifting myself, obviously, priority, but kind of uplifting the fierce, talented people around me. I think we’re always better in a pack. So it’s just having that winner’s title on top of that which takes it to the next level. And there’s gonna be some fierce shows and some fierce moments… you’ll just have to stay tuned, which I’m sure everybody says!

‘Money Shot’ is available to stream now across available platforms.

