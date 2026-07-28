Madonna teases involvement with Amsterdam WorldPride 2026

WorldPride has teased that Madonna will have involvement in Amsterdam this year, following a post shared by the singer earlier today (28 July).

Posting an edited clip from her ‘Bring Your Love’ video to an Instagram Story, WorldPride sent Madonna’s fans wild with speculation of her participation.

At the time of writing, an official performance is yet to be confirmed.

Madonna teases Amsterdam WorldPride performance

Safe to say there’s no doubt left pic.twitter.com/MvEC01HklE — DrownedMadonna (@DrownedMadonna) July 28, 2026

Madonna had earlier shared a Dutch message via her social media channels, translating lyrics from the Confessions II collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

“IK HEB IETS WAAR IK OVER WIL PRATEN,” wrote Madonna, which translates into English as: “I’ve got something I wanna talk about.”

When is WorldPride 2026?

WorldPride 2026 will take place from 25 July to 8 August 2026 and will feature three major parties.

The Unity Concert has been announced to feature Beth Ditto (The Gossip), Billy Porter, Gustaph and many other Dutch and international artists.

On Thursday 6 August, Museumplein will transform into one giant dancefloor during the Wedding Party XXL. With techno sensation KI/KI, queer icons Bimini and Billy Porter, and the legendary Vengaboys, the evening promises to be filled with energy, love and celebration.

Olly Alexander and The Blessed Madonna to close WorldPride 2026

So far, the Closing Concert line-up includes performances from Olly Alexander and The Blessed Madonna, alongside Lion Babe and various other international stars.

WorldPride 2026 is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe to celebrate diversity, freedom and love.

Madonna performs Confessions II

The Queen of Pop last staged a surprise Pride pop-up concert in Times Square, New York City, on 4 June. Following the release of her album on 3 July, Madonna also stunned audiences at the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show serving up a variety of memes.

This article was updated with clarification regarding Madonna’s participation.