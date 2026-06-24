Raven is cast for Drag Race Down Under vs. The World alongside showstopper lineup

Drag Race Down Under vs. The World has announced its 2026 line-up, featuring Raven returning to the competition after 14 years.

This first-of-its-kind Australian season will see five iconic Drag Race Down Under queens battle it out with 11 drag artists from across the globe in a bid to be named Queen of the Mothertucking World.

The series is hosted by Michelle Visage after taking over presenting duties from RuPaul in 2024. Rhys Nicholson will return as a judge, with season four winner Lazy Susan making a new addition to this year’s panel.

Unlike Drag Race Down Under, this season introduces vs. The World rules: the top two queens each week decide which of the bottom two contestants they want to eliminate from the competition. After a final lip-sync battle, the winning queen reveals which bottom performer they have chosen to send home.

Drag Race Down Under vs. The World sees fan favourites return, representing six nations, putting their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the global test.

Cast of Drag Race Down Under vs. The World 2026

Australia

Art Simone (Drag Race Down Under season 1)

Coco Jumbo (Drag Race Down Under season 1)

Vybe (Drag Race Down Under season 4)

New Zealand

Flor (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 3)

Nikita Iman (Drag Race Down Under season 4)

Spain

Estrella Xtravaganza (Drag Race España season 2)

United States

LaLa Ri (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13)

Nicole Paige Brooks (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 & RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10)

Raven (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 & RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 1)

Philippines

M1ss Jade So (Drag Race Philippines season 2)

United Kingdom

Michael Marouli (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5)

Drag Race Down Under vs The World premieres globally on WOW Presents+ and in Australia on Stan starting 24 July.