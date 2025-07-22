Mariah Carey announces release date of 16th studio album Here For It All

The pop diva herself, Mariah Carey, has officially defrosted for the gays this summer.

With her newest single, Type Dangerous, out last month, Mariah has now announced the release date for her 16th studio album, Here For It All, arriving 26 September… and Attitude are officially ‘obsessed’.

Ahead of her performance at Brighton & Hove Pride next weekend, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer broke the news on Instagram on Monday morning, posting two new Reels. One, tagged #MC16, took fans on a nostalgic ride through all 16 of her albums since her debut self-titled album in June 1990.

In another post, she teases what sounds like the album’s title track… and it will have you living your full Mariah ‘Fantasy’.

Here For It All marks Carey’s first full-length project since 2018’s Caution, which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200.

“This next chapter is about owning my narrative” – Mariah Carey

‘Type Dangerous’, co-written by Anderson .Paak, made its debut at the BET Awards and entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 95, marking her first non-festive charting single since 2017.

The upcoming album will be released under Gamma, an independent music company founded by Larry Jackson, marking a fresh chapter Mariah’s career.

Speaking to Forbes about the partnership, the Obsessed singer said: “It’s a cultural shift, and I’m excited to be part of something that honours legacy while pushing boundaries. This next chapter is about owning my narrative and creating freely on my own terms.”