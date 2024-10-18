Mariah Carey teases secret grunge album from the 90s: ‘You’ll hear it’

Mariah Carey has said that she plans to share her secret grunge album she recorded in 1995.

The music icon is said to have recorded the album, called Someone’s Ugly Daughter, while making her transformative LP Daydream.

Previously known for her balladry, that album saw the star experiment with R&B and hip hop music.

“It’s a good album!” – Mariah Carey

Speaking on a recent episode of Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, Mariah said: “I’m so mad I haven’t done that yet.”

After Rogers suggested she release it independently on Garage Band, Mariah replied: “I could do that. It’s a good album! OK, you will hear it. I was getting life from that, seriously. It was jokes, as well. They’re everlasting.”

Mariah, whose 90s pop gems include ‘Fantasy’ and ‘Heartbreaker’, first publicly discussed Someone’s Ugly Daughter in 2020.

The star – who, tragically, recently lost her mother and sister on the same day – said in her 2020 memoir: “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately.

“It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.”

The 55-year-old furthermore continued: “I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.”

