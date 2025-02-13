Mariah Carey confirmed to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 – and we’re obsessed

Mariah Carey is making up for lost time as the Elusive Chanteuse has been confirmed to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2025.

The ‘Emotions’ singer had previously been due to headline in 2020 for what would have been the festival’s 30th anniversary celebration, with the Pussycat Dolls also scheduled to play the following night. Sadly the event was cancelled due to the then-ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s festival is due to take place on Saturday, 2 August and Sunday, 3 August, with Carey set to play on the Saturday.

Mimi last performed in the UK in 2019 when she completed a three-night residency at the Royal Albert Hall. The ‘It’s Like That’ hitmaker is currently in the midst of her Las Vegas residency entitled The Celebration of Mimi where she performs hits like ‘Hero’, ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Dreamlover’, ‘Honey’ and ‘Always Be My Baby’.

The Vegas residency is to commemorate the legend’s 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi which turns 20 this year. The record is considered to be one of the greatest comebacks in pop history, following a string of commercial underperformances including the star’s first foray in film with 2001’s box office bomb Glitter.

The album spawned one of Carey’s biggest ever hits, ‘We Belong Together’, which remained at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 non-consecutive weeks. It remains the joint fifth longest running number one in US chart history.

Carey also holds the joint third longest running number one with her 1995 Boyz II Men duet ‘One Sweet Day’ (16 weeks), and the second longest running number one with her Christmas smash hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (18 weeks).

In the UK Carey has racked up three number one singles and 24 Top 10 hits. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ is the UK’s biggest selling Christmas song and also holds the record for being the song which spent the most weeks in the Official Chart Top 40 before eventually reaching number one.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the global icon Mariah Carey headline Pride on the Park this year,” the festival’s managing director Paul Kemp said. “We were so excited to have her join us in 2020 and absolutely gutted the show couldn’t go ahead due to pandemic restrictions that summer.”

You can sign up to presale for tickets to Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 here.