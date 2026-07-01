Madonna is giving fans an early listen to Confessions II on TikTok

Madonna is giving fans an early listen to her new album, Confessions II, through an exclusive TikTok livestream on Thursday, 2 July.

The preview arrives one day before Madonna’s 16-track Confessions II album is released on 3 July via Warner Records.

The event, titled “iHeartRadio and TikTok LIVE Premiere With Madonna”, will air on @tiktok, @madonna and @iheartradio, while also being broadcast on more than 200 iHeartRadio stations across the US.

Madonna’s Confessions II album preview will air on 2 July at 9:30pm BST

The hour-long stream will feature Madonna, Bob the Drag Queen, longtime collaborator Stuart Price and her daughter Lola Leon on Thursday at 4:30pm ET and 9:30pm BST.

The livestream arrives on the same day as Madonna’s Club Confessions: London album launch listening event at Magazine London tomorrow (2 July).

So far, Madonna has released three songs from her Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel: lead single ‘I Feel So Free’, ‘Bring Your Love’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter, and ‘Love Sensation’.

Confessions II – The Film features six of Madonna’s Confessions II songs

Promoting her forthcoming album with the compilation video Confessions II – The Film, Madonna teased snippets of three previously unreleased songs: ‘Good for the Soul’, ‘Danceteria’ and ‘Read My Lips’ featuring Feid.

‘Read My Lips’ has since been released coinciding with her FIFA World Cup performance on 19 July via the official FIFA World Cup 26 Bonus Edition album.

She has also released a preview of the new Confessions II track, ‘The Test’, featuring her daughter Leon. The new track is available to preview via the Queen of Pop’s official YouTube channel.