Music Is Black Festival: Queer Frequencies – line-up, stages and location

The Music Is Black Festival: Queer Frequencies is taking over Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August in a celebration of Black British music.

Queer Frequencies follows two previous specially programmed festivals, starting with The Music Is Ours in June and Power and Respect in July, with a fourth, Black to the Future, scheduled for September.

The upcoming August line-up has been curated by Shy One, Donnie Sunshine, Mark-Ashley Dupé, Joel Mignott and Zinzi Minott.

Music Is Black Festival poster (Image: Provided)

The free-to-attend event is described as: “a takeover by London’s queer collectives redefining music, culture and community”.

“With DJ sets, live music and shared moments, Queer Frequencies will take you on an unexpected journey across dance music and beyond whilst creating space for queer creatives to connect and collaborate,” the official website states.

The event will feature two outdoor stages as well as a club night at Sadler’s Wells East.

The Music Is Black Festival: Queer Frequencies details:

Saturday 22 August

The Waterfront Stage: Curated by Shy One | Hosted by Mary Oluwa | 12pm–7pm

12pm – JXLNDO

1.15pm – Sounds & Stories Talk with Seb Odyssey and Fiyahdred

1.50pm – JXLNDO

2pm – SisterMatic

3.10pm – Private Joy

3.40pm – Lil C

4.50pm – Seb Odyssey

6pm – Fiyahdred

Mid Terrace: Curated by Donnie Sunshine | Hosted by Töpia | 12pm–7pm

12pm – Talia.A Darling

12.45pm – Töpia

1pm – DJ Biggy C

1.45pm – The CookOUT: EWA

2.30pm – Manny

2.45pm – Pride City: Tayo Iku

3.30pm – Jean-Mikhael

3.45pm – Trades: DRYBABE

4.30pm – The Connection Party: Ken Styles

5.15pm – Jungle Kitty: Mark-Ashley Dupé

6pm – To The Left: Donnie Sunshine feat. Jugu, Alizé & Karteer

The Dance Floor is Black at Sadler’s Wells East

Family Dance, 12pm–3pm, hosted by Sun Sun, Vitamin & DJ Lil Tim.

Club Night, 7pm–late – Together We Felt The Bass with Zinzi Minott.

7pm – DJ GIN

8.30pm – Remi Graves

8.40pm – DJ GIN

9.10pm – Zinzi Minott – Rudzani Moleya

9.20pm – DJ GIN

9.50pm – Roxxxan MC

10pm – DJ GIN

Sunday 23 August

The Waterfront Stage: Curated by Mark-Ashley Dupé | Hosted by MISS Jason | 12pm–5pm

12pm – STUDS NEED LUV 2 x Allexus Saint

12.50pm – Carter the Bandit

1pm – POPOLA: Ivicore

1.45pm – Laville

2pm – Seasoned: Miller Black

2.45pm – Rileasa Slaves

3.45pm – Jungle Kitty x ISSA M-A.D HAUS PARTY feat. House Gospel Choir

Mid Terrace: Curated by Joel Mignott | Hosted by DARKWAH | 12pm–5pm

12pm – Natalie Sandi

1pm – Joel Mignott

2pm – Shaun Ross

3.30pm – Raven Mandella

Organisers have flagged that a West Ham football match is taking place at the nearby London Stadium, with increased crowds and traffic expected between 2–3pm and 5–6pm, and advise forward-planning for travel.

Park Champions in pink and Safe Only stewards will also be on hand throughout the festival to help with directions or any questions.