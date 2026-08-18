Music Is Black Festival: Queer Frequencies – line-up, stages and location
The free-to-attend event is described as: "a takeover by London’s queer collectives redefining music, culture and community"
By Aaron Sugg
The Music Is Black Festival: Queer Frequencies is taking over Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August in a celebration of Black British music.
Queer Frequencies follows two previous specially programmed festivals, starting with The Music Is Ours in June and Power and Respect in July, with a fourth, Black to the Future, scheduled for September.
The upcoming August line-up has been curated by Shy One, Donnie Sunshine, Mark-Ashley Dupé, Joel Mignott and Zinzi Minott.
The free-to-attend event is described as: “a takeover by London’s queer collectives redefining music, culture and community”.
“With DJ sets, live music and shared moments, Queer Frequencies will take you on an unexpected journey across dance music and beyond whilst creating space for queer creatives to connect and collaborate,” the official website states.
The event will feature two outdoor stages as well as a club night at Sadler’s Wells East.
The Music Is Black Festival: Queer Frequencies details:
Saturday 22 August
The Waterfront Stage: Curated by Shy One | Hosted by Mary Oluwa | 12pm–7pm
- 12pm – JXLNDO
- 1.15pm – Sounds & Stories Talk with Seb Odyssey and Fiyahdred
- 1.50pm – JXLNDO
- 2pm – SisterMatic
- 3.10pm – Private Joy
- 3.40pm – Lil C
- 4.50pm – Seb Odyssey
- 6pm – Fiyahdred
Mid Terrace: Curated by Donnie Sunshine | Hosted by Töpia | 12pm–7pm
- 12pm – Talia.A Darling
- 12.45pm – Töpia
- 1pm – DJ Biggy C
- 1.45pm – The CookOUT: EWA
- 2.30pm – Manny
- 2.45pm – Pride City: Tayo Iku
- 3.30pm – Jean-Mikhael
- 3.45pm – Trades: DRYBABE
- 4.30pm – The Connection Party: Ken Styles
- 5.15pm – Jungle Kitty: Mark-Ashley Dupé
- 6pm – To The Left: Donnie Sunshine feat. Jugu, Alizé & Karteer
The Dance Floor is Black at Sadler’s Wells East
Family Dance, 12pm–3pm, hosted by Sun Sun, Vitamin & DJ Lil Tim.
Club Night, 7pm–late – Together We Felt The Bass with Zinzi Minott.
- 7pm – DJ GIN
- 8.30pm – Remi Graves
- 8.40pm – DJ GIN
- 9.10pm – Zinzi Minott – Rudzani Moleya
- 9.20pm – DJ GIN
- 9.50pm – Roxxxan MC
- 10pm – DJ GIN
Sunday 23 August
The Waterfront Stage: Curated by Mark-Ashley Dupé | Hosted by MISS Jason | 12pm–5pm
- 12pm – STUDS NEED LUV 2 x Allexus Saint
- 12.50pm – Carter the Bandit
- 1pm – POPOLA: Ivicore
- 1.45pm – Laville
- 2pm – Seasoned: Miller Black
- 2.45pm – Rileasa Slaves
- 3.45pm – Jungle Kitty x ISSA M-A.D HAUS PARTY feat. House Gospel Choir
Mid Terrace: Curated by Joel Mignott | Hosted by DARKWAH | 12pm–5pm
- 12pm – Natalie Sandi
- 1pm – Joel Mignott
- 2pm – Shaun Ross
- 3.30pm – Raven Mandella
Organisers have flagged that a West Ham football match is taking place at the nearby London Stadium, with increased crowds and traffic expected between 2–3pm and 5–6pm, and advise forward-planning for travel.
Park Champions in pink and Safe Only stewards will also be on hand throughout the festival to help with directions or any questions.