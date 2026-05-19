Madonna reveals all 16 song titles for Confessions II

Madonna has revealed all 16 titles from her highly anticipated Confessions II album, due to drop on 3 July 2026.

After teasing several of the single titles from her forthcoming studio album via street posters last week, Madonna fans uncovered a way to reveal all 16.

While listening to Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, the Queen of Pop revealed the full tracklist in the form of flashing graphics on Spotify.

Madonna has released the Confessions II lead single ‘I Feel So Free’ and her collab with Sabrina Carpenter ‘Bring Your Love’

So far, Madonna has released the album’s lead track, ‘I Feel So Free’, on 18 April 2026, and ‘Bring Your Love‘ featuring Sabrina Carpenter on 30 April, following their surprise Coachella duet.

Like a thief in the night, she plugged 12 of her upcoming Confessions II songs in posters across London on 14 May.

Full Madonna Confessions II tracklist

Poster one:

* ‘I Feel So Free’

* ‘Good for the Soul’

* ‘One Step Away’

* ‘Bring Your Love’

* ‘Danceteria’

* ‘Read My Lips’

Poster two

* ‘Everything’

* ‘Love Without Words’

* ‘Bizarre’

* ‘School’

* ‘Fragile’

* ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’

Now fans have the full set of 16, with the addition of ‘Betrayal’, ‘The Test’, ‘Love Sensation’, and ‘Les Girls’, completing the Confessions II tracklist.

Madonna will perform at the first-ever World Cup final half-time show with Shakira and BTS

With Madonna’s highly anticipated new album due on 3 July, the ‘Hung Up’ singer is expected to bring her latest hits to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS, the trio will perform at the first-ever World Cup final half-time show in New Jersey on 19 July, shortly after the release of Madonna’s follow-up album.