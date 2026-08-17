Hayden Panettiere’s death is under investigation following the actress’s passing amid an alleged overdose

Hayden Panettiere‘s death is under investigation following her father’s announcement this morning (17 August) that the 36-year-old actress had died, amid reports of an apparent overdose.

Panettiere, known for her role in the hit sci-fi series Heroes, was confirmed dead by her father, Skip Panettiere, in a statement to ABC News, in which he described her as “an incredible light and a force of nature”.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” said Panettiere. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Greenville Police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office investigate Hayden Panettiere’s death

Greenville Police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating her death after the actress was found dead at a Greenville apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report from an “acquaintance” of an unresponsive woman at about 1.50pm local time on 16 August.

In a statement to NBC, Greenville Police said: “Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

As of yet, there are no signs of “foul play”

“The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

The cause of death has not been announced. Her publicist, Kasey Kitchen, said investigators expected to know more in the following days.

Dispatch audio obtained by People reportedly captured officials discussing an “overdose” and “cardiac arrest” around the time of her death.

Friends and co-stars mourn the death of Panettiere

An outpour of grief has flooded the internet. Rosie O’Donnell captioned an Instagram post featuring a picture of Panettiere: “Oh my god – heartbroken.”

Viola Davis wrote on Instagram: “What an amazing talent you were… so gifted,” describing Panettiere as an “old, wise soul with such a deep heart”.

“I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes.

“Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden,” she added.

Panettiere came out as bisexual this year

Panettiere came out as bisexual this year during an interview with Us Weekly while promoting her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, announcing: “I’m comfortable to confidently say that yes, I am bisexual.”

She explained: “That’s something about me I was never able to share with the world because it was just never the right time.”

“It was either I was too young, and I was being forced to be perfect at all times; I was not encouraged to just be myself. Then came the period where it felt like people coming out, especially women, saying that they were bisexual or liked girls, was a fad.”

“I was afraid that if I was honest it was going to be like me jumping on the bandwagon. It was a very difficult topic to articulate properly,” Panettiere continued.