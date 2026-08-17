Jordan Stephens says he confronted man in sauna over his views on queer spaces

Jordan Stephens has opened up about his love for queer spaces, recalling a conversation he had in a sauna with a man who was uncomfortable around gay men.

Whilst appearing on his podcast Miss Me? alongside co-host Miquita Oliver, the Rizzle Kicks member celebrated venues such as Dalston Superstore and The Divine, admitting he feels “able to experience joy” in a “non-judgmental space”.

Stephens then recalled a discussion he had in a sauna at his local gym with two other men after overhearing one of them question the other about enjoying a night out at a gay bar.

Jordan Stephens defends queer spaces

He said the man felt as though there was no feeling that something bad was going to happen and that “there wasn’t this kind of like base level aggression”.

Stephens chimed in and echoed his experience at queer parties, before the second man in the sauna said he was uncomfortable with gay men sexualising him.

“One of the guys went, ‘Yeah, but the thing is, when you’re in these spaces, yeah, like, I don’t know if I can relax ’cause I don’t know what they’re thinking,'” Stephens recalled.

Stephens confronts man in sauna over views on gay men

“Yet you’re willing to be in a straight space where you’re doing the same thing to women,” he replied.

“So you know that there’s a level of discomfort with experiencing the idea that you might be being sexualised, but you are willing to be the person doing it in a whole other space.”

He continued: “Our responsibility in order to create an environment where people weren’t worried about being whatever, then we would all be fine having a good time anyway.”

Stephens has long been an LGBTQ+ ally, speaking out for the community as well as showing up at Prides across the country.

Showing up for the trans community

This year, he attended Trans Mission Live, a benefit concert raising funds for organisations such as trans-led charity Not a Phase and the Good Law Project.

Speaking to Attitude at the event, he said: “Honestly, I feel like straight men will benefit from being in these spaces.

“The trans community is breaking barriers and pushing back boundaries. It’s really important to ask questions, investigate and learn.”