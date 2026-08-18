Heated Rivalry physical release to include deleted scenes and bloopers

Heated Rivalry fans will be able to watch previously-unseen footage from the first season when it is receives a physical release.

Alliance Home Entertainment has confirmed that the six-episode run will be available to buy from 20 October, followed by a 4K UHD Collector’s Edition on 24 November. The physical rights secured by Alliance cover North America, with no UK release date currently announced.

The standard Blu-ray edition will include all six episodes in 1080p high definition, alongside English, French and Spanish audio and subtitle options. Its additional material will include deleted scenes and a blooper reel.

What does The 4K Collector’s Edition of Heated Rivalry contain?

The 4K Collector’s Edition contains all six episodes, alongside a larger collection of additional material – including ‘Shoot Your Shot’, a series of behind-the-scenes featurettes featuring series creator Jacob Tierney and cast members Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, François Arnaud and Robbie G.K., among others.

It will also feature introductions from Tierney for the episodes ‘Rookies’ and ‘The Cottage’, interviews with producer Brendan Brady and author Rachel Reid, a stills gallery, deleted scenes and the blooper reel.

The Collector’s Edition will be packaged in custom retro packaging inspired by a VHS cassette. It will also include collectible art cards measuring 4 by 5.75 inches, a double-sided mini-poster and a hockey puck-shaped stress reliever.

“In many ways, the DVD release felt like the natural next step” – Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady

Tierney and Brady said in a statement: “We’re incredibly grateful to the fans who have embraced our show wholeheartedly and have been watching and rewatching it since its premiere.

“In many ways, the DVD release felt like the natural next step. Knowing that fans can own a piece of the series and give it a place in their collection means a great deal to us. The special features and Collector’s Edition offer even more to discover and enjoy. We hope everyone has as much fun with this release as we’ve had making the series and bringing the steamy, nostalgic look of the Collector’s Edition to life.”

The series, created by Tierney and adapted from Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, follows professional hockey players Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) as they maintain a secret relationship while competing against each other.

A second season is currently in production and is expected to premiere in spring 2027. It will continue Shane and Ilya’s story and adapt Reid’s The Long Game.