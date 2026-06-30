Madonna drops new track ‘The Test’ preview with daughter Lola Leon ahead of Confessions II release

Madonna has dropped a preview of new Confessions II track ‘The Test’ with daughter Lola Leon, which helped mend their relationship.

‘The Test’ is confirmed to appear on Madonna’s 16-track Confessions II album, slated for release on 3 July via Warner Records.

The new track is available to preview via the Queen of Pop’s official YouTube channel and has already been viewed more than 49,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Leon teased some of the lyrics via a nostalgic Instagram post alongside a photo of her and Madonna walking through a park during her childhood. Previewing the lyrics, she wrote:

‘The Test’ Lyrics featuring Madonna and Lola Leon

“Hand tenderly reaching to me

You are my reason to be

What I want, or look like

What I wear

all the clothes on my back

And what I attract

I trace the line of what you have sewn

Keep my own design

Make it a landscape

Make it alive

I know they tried to put us to the test

I’m not so different time is knocking on my doorstep

You show me your razor sharp laser vision

Real brave will make you feel kind of different”

Madonna says ‘The Test’ “helped heal their bond”

Madonna has spoken about the mother-daughter collaboration with Interview magazine, saying it helped heal their bond.

“For instance, the song I wrote with my daughter, Lola. She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship,” said Madonna.

She explained that the experience influenced her decision to make the album, saying: “It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record.”

Leon appeared in Confessions II – The Film

Her daughter, Leon, has built her own career as a model, musician and performer, officially launching her solo music career in August 2022 under the stage name Lolahol.

She recently released the track ‘T Shirt’ via Atlantic Records. Describing the single on Instagram, she wrote: “A song about a relationship where I completely lost myself and felt haunted at every turn by lingering, unwelcome spirits.”

“They seemed to make homes wherever I went, dwelling in every corner of my mind. What a gift it is to channel those emotions through art… to process them and finally set them free.”

Leon also appears in Confessions II – The Film, promoting her mother’s upcoming album, which features several celebrity cameos.