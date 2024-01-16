Madonna subtly shades Lady Gaga during The Celebration Tour show

Madonna has thrown shade at Lady Gaga during a recent show on the singer’s The Celebration Tour, making playful quips about her to the crowd.

After mistakenly saying “Hello, Boston” to the audience during a show in Toronto, the superstar quipped: “I’m sorry. What kind of fucked up shit is that” That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!’ I wouldn’t like that.”

Grabbing a bottle of beer from her dancer, the ‘Hung Up’ singer continued: “I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her,” before taking a swig.

She went on: “I do! I love anyone shorter than me.”

“I love the idea of embracing other females who are doing what I’m doing” – Madonna

The media has often painted a divide between Madonna and Lady Gaga, ever since Madonna referred to Lady Gaga’s song ‘Born This Way’ as a “reductive” version of her own track ‘Express Yourself’ in a famous 2012 interview. However, Madonna addressed the issue in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone.

Asked about her title ‘Queen of Pop’, and the potential contenders for it, she said: “We live in a world where people like to pit women against each other. And this is why I love the idea of embracing other females who are doing what I’m doing.”

“I don’t think she wants my crown either,” she said of Lady Gaga. “The only time I ever criticised Lady Gaga was when I felt like she blatantly ripped off one of my songs…it was just one issue.”

She recently performed fan-favourite ‘Express Yourself’ on The Celebration Tour for the first time.

Madonna is currently touring North America following a series of successful European dates. In Attitude’s The Celebration Tour review, we noted how the tour “is as much about Madonna’s unwavering credentials as a live performer as it is her legacy on the generations of young stars that followed her.”

Madonna’s massive tour kicked last October at London’s O2 Arena. The Celebration Tour is due to conclude on 26 April in Mexico City, following five sold out dates in the city.