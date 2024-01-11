Watch Madonna perform Express Yourself on The Celebration tour for the first time

Madonna has performed fan favourite ‘Express Yourself’ on The Celebration Tour for the first time, as she undertakes the North American dates of her popular show.

Taking to the stage on Monday 8 January at Boston’s TD Garden, the star gave an acoustic rendition of the second verse of 1989’s ‘Express Yourself’ instead of the usual ‘I Will Survive’.

Holding a guitar before performing the track, Madonna thanked her “beautiful, talented, intelligent, opinionated” children for joining her on tour.

“I’m very grateful, because while they may need me as a mother, I must admit that I need them,” she said before the song. “And I need you, and we need each other, because family isn’t just what you’re born into – family is the family that you create.”

Madonna’s children playing huge part in The Celebration Tour

Madonna’s children have been an integral part of the star’s tour. Daughter Estere is featured in a voguing section of the show, stunning audiences with her dancing skills while wearing a Versace catsuit. Meanwhile, daughter Mercy James plays the piano to ‘Bad Girl’ in a moving duet with her mother. Son David Banda also plays the guitar with Madonna to ‘Mother and Father’.

Madonna is currently touring North America, following a series of successful European dates. In Attitude’s The Celebration Tour review, we noted how the tour “is as much about Madonna’s unwavering credentials as a live performer as it is her legacy on the generations of young stars that followed her.”

Madonna’s massive tour kicked last October at London’s O2 Arena. The Celebration Tour is due to conclude on 26 April in Mexico City, following five sold out dates in the city.