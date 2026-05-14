Madonna to bring Confessions II to World Cup show alongside Shakira and BTS

Madonna has been announced as a headliner for the first-ever World Cup final half-time show, alongside Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will take place in New Jersey on 19 July, shortly after the release of Madonna’s highly anticipated Confessions II album on 3 July.

The tournament will be the largest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and, for the first time, hosted by three nations: the United States, Canada and Mexico, beginning on 11 June.

“A show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world” – FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Madonna co-headlining the 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino called the event “a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world”.

Infantino said in a statement: “Preparations are going extremely well. The excitement is really building. We have been waiting for this and for the kick-off for some years now, so it’s time for it to start.”

The half-time show will be produced by Global Citizen and curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin. “Together, we will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and help create greater access to quality education and football for children worldwide,” the FIFA president said, adding its aim was to raise $100m (£74m) for children worldwide.

The announcement follows the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final show at MetLife Stadium, featuring J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems. The new final half-time show resembles the Super Bowl halftime show, last featuring Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Egypt and Iran will face off at the World Cup’s first-ever “Pride Match”

As part of the 2026 World Cup, Seattle has announced it will host the first-ever World Cup “Pride Match” at Lumen Field, featuring Egypt and Iran, two countries with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

The match has sparked controversy among both teams, with Egypt’s Football Association previously writing to FIFA requesting that any affiliation with the LGBTQ+ community be prevented due to religious and social values.

Iran’s football federation has also demanded that FIFA adhere to a set of guarantees ahead of the 2026 World Cup “Pride Match”, insisting that only officially recognised national flags be displayed in stadiums, thereby banning LGBTQ+ Pride flags.

The Iranian Football Federation has said the country will compete at the tournament “without any retreat from our beliefs, culture and convictions”, while insisting hosts “take our concerns into account”.

Confessions II coming soon

Madonna announced Confessions II, a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor, in April this year.

So far, the Queen of Pop has released the album’s lead single, ‘I Feel So Free’, as well as her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Bring Your Love’, which was first teased during her surprise appearance at Coachella 2026.

On streaming platforms, Confessions II is advertised as consisting of 16 songs, including confirmed single ‘One Step Away’.