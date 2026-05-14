‘You’re just absolutely bonkers when you party’: Why FIVE keep returning to the Pride festival circuit (EXCLUSIVE)

Kicking off their first tour in 25 years, boy band FIVE sit down with Attitude ahead of a Pride festival stint, revealing what keeps bringing them back to their LGBTQ+ fans.



Taking to the stage at Mighty Hoopla on Sunday 31 May 2026, the newly reformed Five are among this year’s second-day performers, alongside headliners the Scissor Sisters and special guest Perrie Edwards.



Having previously performed at Canterbury Pride in 2021 and Channel Islands Pride in 2023, and set to appear at Brighton & Hove Pride 2026, the group say that kicking off with Mighty Hoopla “might just be the best show there’s ever been.”



In this exclusive interview with Attitude, Abz Love, Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and Jason “J” Brown, reaffirm their support for the LGBTQ+ community, revealing why Pride Month remains important to them.

Attitude: What made you want to kick off your summer UK tour dates with Mighty Hoopla?

Ritchie Neville: It’s such a massive event, you know, it’s such good vibes there. Actually, I was there a few years ago and I’d had a few beers, and I walked around the corner and there were four police officers, and I thought it was the Chippendales. I was like, “Oh, look, the Chippendales,” and they weren’t impressed at all. But yeah, it’s just got good vibes, you know, really good vibes.

Jason “J” Brown: A really good show.

R: It’s just a great event, isn’t it? And hopefully, you know, the sun shines for the day and it’s a beautiful memory for all.

J: I think the 31st of May is going to be amazing.

You’ve done a few Prides over the years, what keeps bringing you back to the LGBTQ+ festival circuit?

J: As Rich just said, they love just a good time. Yeah, it’ll be amazing.

R: You could also say you’re just absolutely bonkers when you party. It’s just good fun. And do you know what? We’ve always had a lot of support from the queer community, so it’s great to come back and give you guys a good time too.

Abz Love: We bounce off the audience as well. The wilder it is in there, the better show you get.

Are your queer fans some of your favourite audience members?

ALL: Yeah, definitely.

Why does LGBTQ+ allyship feel important to you as a group?

Scott Robinson: That’s a hard one.

R: I’ve never really thought about it, to be honest.

S: Just the fact that we’re getting invited to these shows means so much to us anyway, because it’s been so long – 25 years – and just still getting anyone coming to watch it is incredible to us. And the fact that the queer community are embracing us as much as that is brilliant.

R: Yeah, definitely. And, you know, it’s nice that times have changed. There was so much oppression so many years ago. It’s nice that it can just be celebrated now.

What can the audience expect from your set?

A: Brick, roaring roller-coaster ride full of fun and frolics.

R: All the hits

Sean Conlon: ‘Keep on Movin’, a bit of ‘Everybody Get Up’, high-energy funk.

R: Pop rock, you name it, it’s got it all. It might even be the best show there’s ever been.

A: We’re starting to believe that we are the best band there ever was.

J: We don’t like blowing our own trumpet, but we’re really good.

You’re performing among a star-studded lineup, such as the Scissor Sisters, have the two groups ever crossed paths before?

R: No, look, we’ve never… and unfortunately I won’t be taking my mama to it, but I wish I could… ‘Take Your Mama’.

J: They’re a great band.

You’ve previously described yourselves as the Spice Boys, but who’d be what Spice?

R: Well, we’ve never described ourselves as the Spice Boys. I think other people have.

J: It’s because when we got together, the management that managed the Spice Girls were like, “We’re finding the Spice Boys.” But if you want me to say what Spice I’d be, I’d definitely be rum spice.

A: Nah, you’d be a peppercorn.

J: Nah, I think we’d be five spice.

What makes Pride Month important to you as a group?

A: It’s a time to celebrate, a time to enjoy, a time to share, a time to care.

J: It’s a time to love.

A: It’s a time to repair.

S: Open-mindedness, non-judgementalism – if that is a word. No judgement, no division, no conflict.

J: Let’s just ‘Keep On Movin’.

A: There’s one language out here and it’s music.

For more information on Mighty Hoopla 2026, please visit their official website.