Madonna offers reward as vintage Coachella outfit from Sabrina Carpenter’s set goes missing

Madonna is on the hunt for her missing iconic Coachella outfit after surprising fans during Sabrina Carpenter’s festival set.

Amid Confessions II excitement, Madonna sent fans wild as she revealed she was wearing original 2006 pieces from her first-ever Coachella appearance.

Marking the nostalgic moment following the closure of Coachella 2026, the Confessions on a Dance Floor singer reflected on her return to the desert stage.

“Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill” – Madonna on featuring in Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella set

Penning to her Instagram story late last night (20 April), Madonna said she was still “flying high” following her appearance during Carpenter’s Coachella set.

“Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible,” said Madonna. “Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill!”

However, as the singer revealed, the experience was tainted after her original pieces went missing: “This full circle moment hit different until I discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing.

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history” – Madonna announcing her Coachella outfit has gone missing

Madonna on Coachella 2026 (Image: Instagram/Madonna)

“My costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,” Madonna announced.

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” wrote the singer. “Other archival items from the same era went missing as well.”

In a public appeal, she asked for the items to be returned: “reach out to my team at Infomaverick2026@gmail.com.”

What songs did Madonna sing with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella?

“I’m offering a reward for their safe return,” announced the star. “Thank you with all my heart.”

Madonna was the moment of Friday night, duetting with Carpenter on some of her most iconic hits, including ‘Vogue’ and ‘Like a Prayer’.

During the set, Madonna also gave fans a taste of a new track from her forthcoming album Confessions II, set for release on 3 July 2026.

Alongside revealing the release date for the sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, Madonna also unveiled the official artwork, which pays homage to the original.