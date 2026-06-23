Madonna shares how Confessions II helped heal relationship with daughter Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon

Madonna revealed that her highly anticipated album Confessions II helped mend her relationship with her daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon.

Together, they wrote ‘The Test’, the penultimate track on her sequel to Confessions on a Dance Floor, which Madonna says helped heal their bond.

Speaking to Interview magazine, Madonna said: “For instance, the song I wrote with my daughter, Lola. She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship.”

“It solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record” – Madonna says her song with her daughter helped created Confessions II

She explained that the experience influenced her decision to make the album, saying: “It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record.”

‘The Test’ is confirmed to appear on Madonna’s 16-track Confessions II album, slated for release on 3 July via Warner Records.

Full Confessions II tracklist:

‘I Feel So Free’ ‘Good for the Soul’ ‘One Step Away’ ‘Bring Your Love’ ‘Danceteria’ ‘Read My Lips’ ‘Everything’ ‘Love Sensation’ ‘Love Without Words’ ‘Bizarre’ ‘School’ ‘Fragile’ ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’ ‘Betrayal’ ‘The Test’ ‘L.E.S Girl’

Fans can pre-order Confessions II to gain access to tickets for a London album launch listening event on 2 July 2026.

According to Madonna’s official website, the pre-sale window is now open, with fans required to place their orders by 12:00pm BST on 25 June 2026 in order to qualify for tickets.

Her daughter, Leon, has built her own career as a model, musician and performer, officially launching her solo music career in August 2022 under the stage name Lolahol.

“A song about a relationship where I completely lost myself” – Lourdes “Lola” Leon on her latest single ‘T Shirt’

She recently released the track ‘T Shirt’ via Atlantic Records. Describing the single on Instagram, she wrote: “A song about a relationship where I completely lost myself and felt haunted at every turn by lingering, unwelcome spirits.”

“They seemed to make homes wherever I went, dwelling in every corner of my mind. What a gift it is to channel those emotions through art… to process them and finally set them free.”

Leon also appears in Madonna’s Confessions II – The Film, promoting her upcoming album, featuring several celebrity cameos.