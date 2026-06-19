Madonna’s Confessions II pre-orders offer fans access to London launch party

Fans can pre-order Madonna’s new album Confessions II to gain access to tickets for a London album launch listening event on 2 July 2026.

The event, titled Club Confessions: London, will take place on 2 July 2026 and will feature DJ sets from long-time collaborator Stuart Price as well as other special guests.

According to Madonna’s official website, the pre-sale window is now open, with fans required to place their orders by 12:00pm BST on 25 June 2026 in order to qualify for tickets.

Ticket codes for Madonna’s Confessions II event will be sent out starting 25 June 2026

Ticket access codes and links will begin being sent out from 5:00pm BST on Thursday 25 June 2026, ahead of general ticket access.

However, those who ordered earlier, by 11:59pm BST on 24 June 2026, will automatically receive ticket access codes by email.

Further details, including final ticket allocation rules and event capacity, are expected to be confirmed via Madonna’s official channels.

When is Madonna’s Confessions II coming out?

The listening party will take place just one day before the Queen of Pop releases Confessions II on 3 July via Warner Records.

Her 15th studio album will feature 16 new songs in a world-renowned catalogue of dancefloor hits:

Full Confessions II tracklist:

‘I Feel So Free’ ‘Good for the Soul’ ‘One Step Away’ ‘Bring Your Love’ ‘Danceteria’ ‘Read My Lips’ ‘Everything’ ‘Love Sensation’ ‘Bizarre’ ‘School’ ‘Fragile’ ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’ ‘Betrayal’ ‘The Test’ ‘Love Without Words’ ‘L.E.S Girls’

Madonna sits down with Graham Norton for “word-exclusive”

To get fans even more excited in the ever-lasting Confessions II publicity whirlwind, the BBC confirmed last week that Madonna will sit down with Graham Norton for a “world-exclusive special” featuring mystery guests.

The programme will air on BBC One on 26 June 2026 at 10:40pm, will run for 49 minutes, and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after transmission.

Titled Madonna & Graham, the interview was recorded at the iconic KOKO in Camden, where Madonna played her first UK concert in 1983 and later launched her album Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005.

The BBC announcement teases “special guest” appearances, naming Madonna’s long-time collaborator Stuart Price as part of the line-up.