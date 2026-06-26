Kylie Minogue makes surprise appearance in Madonna’s BBC special with Graham Norton

Madonna and Kylie Minogue will reunite for tonight’s Madonna & Graham special on BBC One.

Kylie makes a guest appearance in the programme, which airs tonight (26 June) at 10.40pm and was filmed in London last month.

Rather than performing together, they appear in a scene set at a bar where the former Neighbours star serves up drinks for the host and his guest.

“As a lifelong fan it is always a thrill to interview Madonna” – Graham Norton on the BBC special

Madonna and Kylie are also grilled on the possibility of recording music together by Norton, although neither artist confirms plans for a collaboration.

The 50-minute special sees Norton interview Madonna at KOKO in Camden, the London venue formerly known as Camden Palace, where she played her first UK concert in 1983 to an audience of around 200 people.

The programme marks the release campaign for her forthcoming album, Confessions II, and features the singer reflecting on the early years of her career, her relationship with the UK and her latest music.

Speaking about the programme, Norton said: “As a lifelong fan it is always a thrill to interview Madonna. But to meet her on the dance floor where she first performed in London over 40 years ago felt incredibly special.”

When did Madonna and Kylie Minogue last perform together?

Although the comedy sketch marks a new television appearance together, it is not the first time the two pop stars have shared the stage. In March 2024, Kylie joined Madonna during The Celebration Tour in Los Angeles, where the pair performed Gloria Gaynor’s disco classic ‘I Will Survive’. The duet was widely interpreted as a tribute to Kylie’s recovery from breast cancer, following her diagnosis in 2005.

Madonna & Graham airs on BBC One at 10.40pm on Friday 26 June.