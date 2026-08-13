Hotel Mercier review: A Travel Proud property with a queer legacy

During WorldPride Amsterdam, I stayed at Hotel Mercier in the Jordaan district, which places it on the east side of the city centre – making it an excellent location to walk or cycle to and from.

The hotel is part of Booking.com’s Travel Proud programme, meaning their staff have all received free sensitivity training addressing the needs and concerns of LGBTQ+ travellers.

Additionally, the website has a dedicated LGBTQ+ page, and the property has some queer lore behind it…

LGBTQ+ history

In 1891, Hélène Mercier, who the hotel’s name pays homage to, opened the building for her Ons Huis Foundation which provided access to music, gymnastics, theatre and a youth library to working-class folk.

Over a century later in 1979, the property was acquired by COC Amsterdam, the country’s largest advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, and was their headquarters and a safe space for the community for decades. The stories the walls could tell…

Following a major renovation, this four-star 48 room and suite boutique Hotel Mercier opened in 2018.

The exterior of Hotel Mercier (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Upon my arrival, I was happy to see a rainbow flag outside the entrance and a sign indicating that the hotel is part of the citywide Pride Art Route. Inside bar were 10 black and white portraits by Bob van Dijk featuring Dutch LGBTQ+ legends like Rob Meijer, the leather craftsman behind RoB Amsterdam, and Helen Zelluf, a mohawked Dutch drag queen.

The pop-up exhibition is closed now, but it was great to see the hotel still has strong ties to the property’s historic links to the community.

Portraits by Bob van Dijk of LGBTQ+ legends (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Accommodation credentials

After checking in, I’m given a key to my room on the fifth floor. Despite the building being over a century old, the lift is quick and modern, something I’m very grateful for as my luggage is heavy.

My room has daylight washing in as I open the door. The bed has a wood panelled backboard and next to it is a mid-century cabinet with a coffee machine, a kettle and a Marshall speaker sitting atop it. There is no closet, but hooks with hangers on a folding screen suffices.

Guest room within Hotel Mercier (Image: Provided)

There is a door to the toilet with a dark floral wallpaper inside covering the walls. And another doorway leads to a tiled bathroom with a rain shower and green tea-scented toiletries by The Spa Collection.

In the mornings, I particularly appreciated the thick black out curtains that kept any light from creeping in. Throughout the room and the hotel the art is a mix of classic and contemporary.

Tasting notes

On the ground floor is a lovely large island bar with stools rowed up around all four corners of it. Beyond the bar is the restaurant where breakfast was served. A mix of hot and cold buffet items as well as egg dishes, pancakes and waffles made to order.

Bonboon vegan restaurant within Hotel Mercier (Image: Marckus Bidaux)

The restaurant is closed during the day, but in the evenings, it reopens as a vegan restaurant, Bonboon. The set five-course menu changes with the seasons and can be paired with wines or tea.

The restaurant has a warm, cozy vibe with a mix of booth and chair seating. The most dramatic aspect is the 64 filament bulbs descending from the ceiling in a square-patterned chandelier. Contemporary art takes space on the white walls and two sets of green doors offer glimpses of the hotel’s garden.

Plates from the five-course tasting menu at Bonboon restaurant (Image: Provided)

An archway on one side of the room reveals the open kitchen with its sea green subway tiles and stainless-steel counters that look brand new. You can’t hear the kitchen over the murmur of table conversations, and my direct view of the chef displays a calm and relaxed atmosphere.

Most importantly, the food was great. It was easy to forget that it was vegan and to just enjoy the flavours. The highlight for me was the main – layered roast potatoes with smoked caramelised onions, grilled chanterelle and baby corn.

Main course of layered roast potatoes with smoked caramelised onions, grilled chanterelle and baby corn at Bonboon restaurant (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Final thoughts

The hotel doesn’t have a gym or a spa, but when I come to a city like Amsterdam, I’m walking so much I get all the exercise I require and I’m too busy for a pamper treatment.

The hotel has quiet rooms, is in a great location next to a stunning canal and the offers all-important welcoming spirit for all.

Attitude’s stay at Hotel Mercier provided by Booking.com.