Troye Sivan announces new album She’s the Best with cover and release date

The wait is finally over! Troye Sivan has announced his fourth album, She’s the Best, dropping on 9 October 2026.

Taking to social media, Sivan released the cover art and revealed the name of his lead single, also titled ‘She’s the Best’, which will arrive on streaming platforms at midnight EST (5am UK time on 14 August).

Those lucky enough to have signed up for Sivan’s premiere party yesterday will get an early listen to the single at an in-person event in New York City.

How to listen to Troye Sivan’s ‘She’s the Best’

Troye Sivan She’s the Best album cover (Image: Instagram/troyesivan)

Though don’t fret, those who didn’t make the 45-person cut will be able to tune in via Sivan’s official TikTok account, which will livestream the event before the official release.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, the Australian singer unveiled the She’s the Best album cover, featuring photographer Anna Bloda sporting a fabulous pair of bedazzled nipple covers.

“This is the album cover, and you can pre-order it now,” wrote Sivan. Fans can pre-order the album via this link.

Sivan teases new music via website sign up page

The premiere of his new song comes after a long string of promotional activity, notably when Sivan made his second Instagram account public and updated his website.

With a new sign-up button, fans who took the initiative received a pop-up message from Sivan reading: “Stay tuned.” He has since continued to update fans on the new music release via messages.

Before announcing the premiere party, Sivan sent a message to fans, writing: “I’m on my way to New York” and “Just keeping you up to date.”

She’s the Best will mark the former Attitude cover star’s fourth full-length studio album, following Blue Neighbourhood (2015), Bloom (2018) and Something to Give Each Other (2023).