Heated Rivalry star Dylan Walsh says he ‘got in trouble’ for spilling season 2 secret

Dylan Walsh, who plays Shane’s father, David Hollander, is stepping away from Cameo after getting in trouble for revealing unreleased Heated Rivalry season 2 information.

In a video shared to the platform that has since gone viral, Walsh gave a lucky customer an insight into how many episodes season 2 will include, as filming began in Toronto earlier this week.

“Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes… I think we’re doing 12 this time,” said Walsh.

How many episodes is Heated Rivalry season 2?

His comments prompted speculation that seasons 2 and 3 could be filmed alongside one another, or that the second season will include 12 episodes.

In a recent Cameo to a fan, Dylan Walsh states he is “I'm getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes! So I think we're doing 12 this time.”



It's not currently clear unclear whether this means season two will be longer or that they are filming multiple… pic.twitter.com/oHyRqSKH2Q — Heated Rivalry News (@heatedrivalnews) August 7, 2026

Following the success of Heated Rivalry season 1, the six-part Crave series, created by Jacob Tierney adapted from author Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, was renewed for a second season.

It is also expected that the gay hockey series will return for a third season after lead actors Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams signed contracts for a three-season deal.

Walsh allegedly paused his Cameo account after the video circulated. He briefly explained: “Stepping away because a video went viral that got me in trouble.”

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie reprise their roles in Heated Rivalry season 2

Storrie and Williams have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Ilya Rozanov and Shane in season 2, and will be joined by new cast members Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie, who will introduce two new characters to the on-screen series.

The pair will play Harris Drover and Troy Barrett. Drover is an openly gay social media manager for the Ottawa Centaurs ice hockey team, while Troy is a closeted hockey player whose relationship with Harris develops from bullying into romance.

Canadian actor Callan Potter has also hinted at his return to the Heated Rivalry universe after sharing a photo of himself in hockey skates on his Instagram Story.

Returning cast members

The star appeared in season 1 as Hayden Pike, Shane’s closest confidant and loyal best friend on his hockey team.

François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. are also tipped to return after fans and athletes alike praised their on-screen storytelling through their characters Scott and Kip.

Speaking to WWD, the Canadian actor said: “I can tell you that there’s more of Scott, but I can’t tell you in what capacity. There are various things at play.”

Heated Rivalry season 2 is scheduled for release in April 2027 via Sky in the UK.