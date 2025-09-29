Lukas Gage says he does not recognise himself in Kardashians episode marrying Chris Appleton: ‘No one’s home’

Actor and Attitude cover star Lukas Gage has said he does not recognise himself in The Kardashians episode which sees him marrying ex-husband Chris Appleton.

The White Lotus actor and celebrity hairstylist went public with their relationship at the beginning of 2023 and married in April of the same year in a Vegas wedding aired on season four of the Hulu series.

The pair separated just six months later. Their divorce was finalised in June 2024, seven months after their split.

“Yeah, but no regrets” – Lukas Gage on whether he hoped things went different in his marriage to Chris Appleton

The Overcompensating actor recently spoke out about the couple’s quick-turnaround marriage on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

When host Amanda Hirsch asked if he wished things had been different, Gage admitted: “Gotten married on The Kardashians? Uh … yeah, but no regrets.”

Hirsch said she did not think the 30-year-old seemed like himself in the episode. Gage replied: “I don’t know who that person is. And that is really really disturbing. I don’t see anyone behind the eyes… No one’s home.”

He continued: “There is a very crazy way that, sometimes, we go about prescribing people medication – and I can joke about it, and have humility and laugh about it… whatever, it’s a good story.”

“I didn’t recognise myself and everyone around me didn’t recognise who I was” – Gage on not feeling like himself when marrying Appleton

Though emphasising he was in love with the 42-year-old, he admitted: “But there was another part of me that, I didn’t recognise myself and everyone around me didn’t recognise who I was.”

In the same podcast episode, he spoke about his coming out experience to his brothers and mum when he was aged 19.

“My brothers were incredible and my mum… I am very grateful for how easy that was for me,” he said.

Shania Twain sang at the wedding, performing her hit song ‘You’re Still the One’ for the couple while Kim officiated.

The Euphoria star joined Attitude cover star Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live after the pair split, issuing an apology to the singer.

“If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here” – Shania twain after hearing about Gage and Appleton split

“I don’t know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn,” Gage told Cohen before apologising to both Twain for “waisting her time.”

If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here! 😂😘 https://t.co/T4RCgj5Dup — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) March 21, 2024

The ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’ singer replied on X: “If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here!”

Gage added on the talk show: “That’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages.”