Andy Cohen shares John Mayer’s hilarious reaction to his Attitude photoshoot image on Raya

Andy Cohen has shared his close friend John Mayer’s hilarious response upon learning Andy uses a photo from his Attitude cover shoot on Raya.

The chat show host made the revelation about his dating profile in a new interview with Attitude to mark the Hayu FanFest in London.

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen star, who graced the cover of Attitude in 2019, chatted again to Attitude earlier this month.

“It was an honour to be on the cover” – Andy Cohen

“I love my Attitude cover,” the star smiled. “I don’t have it framed in my home, but I should. One of the pictures of my Attitude shoot is on my Raya profile, so thank you!”

One of the many very, very nice pictures of Andy from his Attitude shoot that could be the image in question (Image: Attitude)

“John Mayer told me it’s too old of a picture to have up!” Andy continued of the ‘Last Train Home’ singer. “He’s like, you don’t look like this anymore! I’m like, I’m gonna keep it.”

When Attitude tells him he looks the same as he did in the 90s, The Real Housewives producer replied: “Thanks, I appreciate. Tell John!”

Reflecting on the cover moment, the father-of-two went on: “I think Attitude is probably my favourite gay magazine worldwide. It was an honour to be on the cover; I didn’t take it lightly.”

“I thought it was a big deal, because it’s based here, in the UK,” the 56-year-old added. “I didn’t know I had the reach to be on the cover.”

Andy also hosted the 2018 Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, attended by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Ricky Martin.

Ashley Darby, Lisa Barlow, Andy, Jessel Taank and Sutton Stracke in London, England. (Image: Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Hayu)

Asked for the Hayu FanFest elevator pitch, Andy said: “It’s the best of reality TV all gathering in one place.

“It’s the best of unscripted television all under one umbrella. The greatest stars from the Housewives, Below Deck, Southern Charm and beyond.”