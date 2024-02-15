See Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker in new Folie à Deux images

Valentine’s Day is a special day for many. Director Todd Phillips chose to make it so by sharing new images of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. In the sequel to 2019’s The Joker, Phoenix will reprise his role as Joker, while Gaga will star as famous Batman villainess, Harley Quinn.

Sharing the images on his Instagram on Wednesday (14 February) Phillips wrote: “Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24” The date is the film’s release date – 4 October 2024.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Folie à Deux (Image: Warner Bros) Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Folie à Deux (Image: Warner Bros) Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Folie à Deux (Image: Warner Bros)

In the images, we see Quinn and Joker together, first in colour with Joker in his makeup from the first film. We can also see that Gaga’s Quinn has some clown-like makeup on as well. The second image sees Joker behind bars but sharing an intimate-looking moment with Quinn. The final image sees the pair all dolled up, Joker again in makeup with Gaga’s Quinn in a flowing gown and posh hairdo.

“OMGGG feeling the love,” is how one fan reacted to the snaps, while another added: “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TODD!!!!!!!” Michelle Visage gave an understated reaction of “AHHHHHHHHH”

“That’s a wrap” – Lady Gaga

We don’t know much about Folie à Deux and the movie’s plot. What we do know is there will be some musical element to the film, which makes Gaga’s casting even better.

Gaga was confirmed to be in the film in August 2022 when a musical tease was shared featuring the song ‘Cheek to Cheek’. That followed the reveal of the movie’s name (roughly translating as ‘shared psychosis’) in June 2022, again via Phillips’ Instagram. A first-look image at Gaga and Phoenix was released on Valentine’s Day 2023 showing another tender moment between the two. Gaga then shared an image of herself as Quinn last April along with the caption, “That’s a wrap.”

That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen pic.twitter.com/DjVLbtvmFc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 6, 2023

Recently, The Joker cinematographer, Lawrence Sher, spoke of working with Gaga on the film on the The Trenches Talk podcast. He revealed how she appeared to stay in character on set, not even responding to her actual name.

“I barely said anything, except I would say, ‘Stefani, this is where your second team was,’ minor little things. And then the AD at one point said, ‘Oh you know, Stef would like it if you just called her Lee on set,'” Sher recalled as per Variety. Lee appears to be a reference to the character – Harley Quinn. “The next thing I said was something ‘Lee,’ and it was like everything changed. From that point on, it was like she was…our whole connection changed.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere on 4 October 2024.