First image of Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux released

The first image of Lady Gaga in the much-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Joker has been released.

Sharing the image of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming film on Instagram, writer-director Todd Phillips wrote: “Happy Valentines Day.”

Gaga also posted the image to Twitter with the caption “Folie à Deux” and a joker emoji.

In the new image, Gaga has bleach blonde hair with brown roots coming through and she’s seemingly having a nose bleed.

She’s nose-to-nose with the Joker, who’s face is adorned with his classic make-up.

Gazing into each others eyes, she appears startled while he wears a small smile.

Mother Monster is understood to be playing an incarnation of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s unhinged sidekick and love-interest.

The relationship between the Joker and Harley, an iconically toxic couple, seems to be a core focus in the new film.

There’s also much speculation about the film’s title, Joker: Folie à Deux, which (roughly) means ‘shared psychosis.’

Philips announced the project’s title in June while rumours Gaga was in casting talks circulated in 2022.

Then, Gaga confirmed her casting with a musical tease on social media in August 2022.

Joaquin Phoenix’s turn as the eponymous Joker earned him numerous ‘Best Actor’ awards including an Oscar, BAFTA Award, and a Critic’s Choice Movie Award.

Gaga’s casting follow her dramatic turn as Patrizia Reggiani in the 2021 biographical crime drama House of Gucci, as well as Ally in A Star is Born.

Fans of course flocked to Todd’s Instagram post to share their excitement for Gaga’s return to acting.

“Oscar just for that picture,” one fan replied to Todd’s post.

“Im deceased!!!!??” another wrote.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere 4 October 2024.