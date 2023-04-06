Lady Gaga shares new Harley Quinn snap as Joker sequel wraps filming

Lady Gaga has marked the wrapping of filming on Joker: Folie à Deux by sharing a new image of herself as Harley Quinn.

In August 2022 the ‘Rain On Me’ singer confirmed she was joining the cast for the sequel to the 2019 film.

Since then we’ve had other images dropped of Gaga and actor Joaquin Phoenix as the titular anarchist, hyping up the anticipation for the sequel.

Posting on Twitter on Thursday (6 April) Gaga wrote: “That’s a wrap.” This was also followed by a flaming heart emoji, a clapperboard emoji, and a clown emoji. She then signed it off “X, Harleen.”

That’s a wrap ❤️‍🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen pic.twitter.com/DjVLbtvmFc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 6, 2023

She also accompanied this with an image of herself as Harley Quinn looking a tad worse for wear. It looks like Harley goes through it in the Joker sequel based on the unkept hair and the smudged makeup.

Obviously, fans loved the new tease. One person tweeted: “f**k yes I am so ready for the Oscar I know this about to get you.”

fuck yes I am so ready for the Oscar I know this about to get you — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) April 6, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix’s turn as the Joker won him the Best Actor gong at the Oscars in 2020.

Someone else replied to Gaga: “THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD.” Another wrote: “WE ARE READY MOTHER”

WE ARE READY MOTHER pic.twitter.com/omoGIxn2d2 — steven (@stevenartpop) April 6, 2023

Additionally, another person shared the iconic Gaga meme where she lists various adjectives.

The film’s director Todd Phillips also shared the same image on his Instagram, along with one of Phoenix.

In the caption, he wrote: “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

The meeting and relationship between the Joker and Harley, an iconically toxic couple, seems to be a core focus of the new film. The film’s title, Joker: Folie à Deux (roughly) means ‘shared psychosis.’

It’s also thought the movie will be a kind of musical indicated in teases so far.

Philips announced the project’s title in June while rumours Gaga was in casting talks circulated in 2022. Gaga later confirmed her casting with a musical tease.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere 4 October 2024.