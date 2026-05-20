Kylie Minogue shuts down Madonna Confessions II collab rumours

Kylie Minogue has shut down rumours that she will feature on Madonna’s upcoming Confessions II album.

The Queen of Pop is preparing to release her 15th studio album on 3 July, the highly anticipated sequel to her 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Minogue had been among several names rumoured to appear on the project, including Shakira, after numerous clues circulated online.

“That’s a random thing” – Kylie Minogue denies Madonna Confessions II feature rumour

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed Madonna had followed the Princess of Pop on Instagram, sparking further speculation that Minogue would be among the new voices on Confessions II.

Another online post circulated following the album’s listening party, with someone writing on social media that there was a “legendary female feature”, adding that “the bilingual chemistry works surprisingly well”, prompting fans to speculate that Shakira is involved.

Minogue denied the rumour in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, released yesterday (19 May), saying: “That’s a random thing.”

Minogue shut down the rumours but said she is excited to listen to the full album

“There was a rumour I was on her album, but I’m not,” she continued, before adding: “I’m excited to hear it all!”

The pair have a long history, having first been pitted against one another by the press, before Minogue later expressed interest in a collaboration.

Their most significant interaction came during Madonna’s Celebration Tour in Los Angeles in 2024, where Kylie joined her on stage, symbolising both women’s longevity in the industry, as well as their shared experiences with breast cancer.

Minogue, 57, was 36 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2005, while Madonna’s mother died from breast cancer in December 1963.

What songs will feature in Confessions II?

So far, Madonna has released the album’s lead track, ‘I Feel So Free’, and ‘Bring Your Love’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter, following their surprise Coachella duet.

Since then, Madonna has revealed all 16 song titles from her highly anticipated Confessions II album, due to drop on 3 July 2026.

While listening to Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, the ‘Hung Up’ singer revealed the full tracklist in the form of flashing graphics on Spotify.

Full Confessions II tracklist:

* ‘I Feel So Free’

* ‘Good for the Soul’

* ‘One Step Away’

* ‘Bring Your Love’

* ‘Danceteria’

* ‘Read My Lips’

* ‘Everything’

* ‘Love Without Words’

* ‘Bizarre’

* ‘School’

* ‘Fragile’

* ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’

* ‘Betrayal’

* ‘The Test’

* ‘Love Sensation’

* ‘Les Girls’

With Madonna’s highly anticipated new album due on 3 July, the ‘Hung Up’ singer is expected to bring her latest hits to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Alongside Shakira and South Korean boy band BTS, the trio will perform at the first-ever World Cup final half-time show in New Jersey on 19 July, shortly after the release of Madonna’s follow-up album.