Who are the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing?  Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe land top job

The wait is finally over! The BBC have announced Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe as the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following the departure of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly last season, fans have long awaited the reveal, placing their bids on who they thought should take on the BBC’s top job.

The hunt began in 2025 after former hosts Winkleman and Daly announced they were stepping down, saying it “felt like the right time” to leave the show after 11 years of co-hosting.

La Voix, Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark were among fan favourites to host Strictly Come Dancing 2026

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and series 23 contestant La Voix emerged as a fan favourite, tipped for the role after comically pitching herself to the BBC during the competition last year.

Another name in circulation was Zoe Ball, BBC Radio 2 presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host, who confirmed on 12 May that she had not landed the job.

Speaking on her Dig It podcast, Ball said: “I didn’t get it, but it’s OK.” She told her co-host Jo Whiley: “I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days.”

“This wasn’t my time sadly” – Rylan Clark on competing for the Strictly Come Dancing presenting gig

The announcement comes after an extensive audition process that saw several major TV personalities take part in screen tests.

Presenter Rylan Clark was another name that repeatedly surfaced in speculation, though, as confirmed by the announcement, he also missed out on the top job.

Taking to Instagram after the casting reveal, Rylan revealed he was in “the race”, adding: “This wasn’t my time sadly,” while sending his best wishes to all three new hosts.

Emma Willis will be taking over Tess Daly’s hosting duties, whilst Josh Widdicombe will take over Claudia Winkleman’s

According to BBC News, Willis will be taking over Daly’s hosting duties on the ballroom floor, whilst Widdicombe will be positioned upstairs in the former “Clauditorium”. Radebe will take on the role of roaming reporter.

Willis told the publication she was a “huge fan” of the show. “To be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend,” she said.

Comedian Widdicombe said he was “giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed” to be given the chance to step into what he called “the biggest shoes in television”.

Radebe said the role “is beyond anything I ever imagined”, marking a new era for the dancer following eight years as a teacher to the stars on the show.

“Can’t wait to tune in” – Daly welcoming the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts

Following the announcement, former host Daly took to the comments section under the announcement, giving her approval. “Can’t wait to tune in. The ultimate trio,” she wrote.

Dancer Carlos Gu described the casting as “terrific news”, welcoming newcomers Willis and Widdicombe to the “fam” and congratulating his Strictly brother Radebe on landing the role.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return for its twenty-fourth series with a launch show in September 2026 on BBC One.