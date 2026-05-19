Kylie Minogue announces new single ‘Light Up’ for Netflix docuseries

Kylie Minogue has announced her latest single ‘Light Up’ will drop on Wednesday (20 May), coinciding with the release of her Netflix docuseries Kylie.

The three-part series explores the Australian singer’s success, from Neighbours and young love through to her 2005 breast cancer diagnosis and every Kylie era imaginable.

Speaking to MTV at the Kylie UK premiere yesterday (18 May), she revealed the song reminds her of her mother, Carol Jones.

Kylie producer John Battsek asked Kylie Minogue whether she would record a single for the docuseries

‘Light Up’ will feature in the upcoming docuseries. “So, when we did maybe just the second interview, John Battsek, the producer, always thinking ahead, asked me: ‘Is there a world in which you would consider writing a song for the documentary?’”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d go right now into the studio, because it’s my happy place.’ You can see me beaming. I just love it,” Minogue continued.

“What I thought about was my mum. Don’t make me cry,” she said, adding that the song is about “a mother’s love or parental love” and seeking support when you are in “distress or, you know, hurt, upset, lost”.

Dannii Minogue, Jason Donovan and Nick Cave all feature in the Kylie Netflix docuseries

The Kylie series features appearances and insights from sister and former Attitude cover star Dannii Minogue, actor and singer Jason Donovan, musician Nick Cave and record producer Pete Waterman.

The project is directed by Emmy and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Harte, known for the BECKHAM documentary, and produced by Battsek and his company Ventureland.

In the lead-up to the Netflix release, Minogue also confirmed she will be going on tour in 2027, marking 40 years in music.

“Yes, I am” – Minogue announcing her 2027 tour

After releasing her debut single, a cover of ‘The Loco-Motion’, in 1987, Minogue told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine she plans to go on tour to mark the milestone.

“I’m probably not meant to say this, but yes, I am,” she said.

Minogue’s last major concert tour was her Tension Tour in 2025, which received a five-star review from Attitude, with Jamie Tabberer writing: “She’s never anything less than perfect.”

Kylie drops on Netflix 20 May 2026.