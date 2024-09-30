Kylie Minogue spills on her on-stage duet with Madonna: ‘Is this really happening?’

Kylie Minogue has spilled the tea on her history-making on-stage duet with Madonna, and by the sounds of it she was as gagged as we were.

In case you missed it, earlier this year, Kylie joined Madonna during the American leg of her Celebration Tour for a surprise performance of ‘I Will Survive’, a moment that fans have been waiting decades to happen.

Now Kylie has opened up about how this partnership of pop music royalty came to happen.

Speaking on The One Show, Kylie said she was approached by Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, about potentially appearing on stage during the tour.

“It was just a really amazing moment” – Kylie Minogue

“I just presumed when I was asked to join her on stage it would be her ‘Vogue’ section where she has a different guest every night,” Kylie said. “But no, it was to do a cover of ‘I Will Survive’.”

Kylie went on to say that there were two reasons why Madonna wanted to perform the iconic queer classic together.

“One, [Madonna] sadly lost her mother to breast cancer and she knew about some of my story,” Kylie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 2005, said. “And also, just being two women who have survived in the industry.”

Continuing, she added: “It was just a really amazing moment. And also, somewhere within me, I’m going, ‘Is this really happening? This is so amazing.'”

Despite her excitement, Kylie said she kept the details of her guest spot on Madonna’s tour a secret, much to the chagrin of certain people in her life.

“I have some friends who will not forgive me who were like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?'” she said. “But I just kept it a surprise.”

“I may have lost some friends,” she joked, “but I got to sing with Madonna.”

During Kylie’s surprise appearance at Madonna’s Celebration Tour, the two queens of pop performed an a cappella version of ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, along with an acoustic version of Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’.

Meanwhile, Kylie will release her upcoming 17th studio album, Tension II, on 18 October. The singer shared the first single, ‘Lights Camera Action’, last Friday (27 September).