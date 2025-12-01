Kit Connor reveals bushiest beard yet as he attends British Independent Film Awards

Kit Connor debuted his bushiest beard yet as he attended the British Independent Film Awards last night (30 November).

The Heartstopper actor debuted a noticeably more rugged look as he hit the red carpet with his Warfare co-stars Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton. Connor wore a tailored black suit with a white shirt, leaving the top button undone for a relaxed, contemporary look.

Held at The Roundhouse in London, it turned out to be a major night for the film.

How many awards did Warfare win at the BIFAs?

Warfare, a military drama directed by Alex Garland, had a strong night, won four awards, including Best Ensemble Performance. Connor and his co-stars accepted the prize together, with the film also picking up awards for Best Editing (Fin Oates), Best Effects and Best Sound.

Kit Connor attending the 2025 BIFAs (Image: Kate Green/Getty Images)

The drama focuses on the high-pressure world of a US Navy SEAL team, exploring the psychological and physical toll of elite combat missions.

While Warfare led in craft and ensemble categories, other independent films took the night’s top honours. Pillion, Alexander Skarsgård‘s dom-com biker romance saw writer-director Harry Lighton win Best British Independent Film and Best Debut Screenwriter.

Robert Aramayo won Best Lead Performance for I Swear, and Jay Lycurgo received Best Supporting Performance for Steve. Akinola Davies Jr. was named Best Director for his debut My Father’s Shadow, while Tom Basden and Tim Key won Best Screenplay and Best Joint Lead Performance for The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Kit Connor left fans buzzing when he debuted a moustache at Paris Fashion Week

Back in October, Connor turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, rocking a stylish new moustache on the front row of the Dior SS26 show.

His surprise appearance had fans buzzing online, with fans going wild in the comments of an Instagram video shared by British Vogue.

One follower joked, “Yall playin games today vogue,” while another simply noted, “Gorgeous!”

A third teased, “Alexa play “when did you get hot?” by @sabrinacarpenter !!!” as others inserted heart-eyed emojis.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.