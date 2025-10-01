Heartstopper’s Kit Connor debuts stylish moustache at Paris Fashion Week

Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor turned heads at Paris Fashion Week this week, rocking a stylish new moustache on the front row of the Dior SS26 show.

His surprise appearance had fans buzzing online, with fans going wild in the comments of an Instagram video shared by British Vogue.

The actor put on a very trendy display in a white knitted jumper with red specks, which he paired with grey tailored trousers.

“Yall playin games today vogue” – one follower commented beneath the post

In its caption, the fashion bible wrote, “Where @Jonathan.Anderson goes, the internet boyfriends follow. #KitConnor just made a surprise appearance on the front row at the @Dior SS26 show, alongside the likes of #JonathanBailey and #BTS’s #Jimin. Click the link in bio for all the best front row moments of #ParisFashionWeek so far. Video by @EnzoPly.”

The comments section went wild – with one follower joking, “Yall playin games today vogue,” while another simply noted, “Gorgeous!”

A third teased, “Alexa play “when did you get hot?” by @sabrinacarpenter !!!” as others inserted heart-eyed emojis.

Connor recently teased a “steamy” scene in Heartstopper Forever

Connor shared the front row spotlight with the likes of Jonathan Bailey and BTS’s Jimin, blending effortlessly into a crowd of fashion A-listers.

He recently teased fans with the promise of a “steamy” scene in Heartstopper Forever, the feature-length conclusion to the hit Netflix series.

The heartthrob, who returns as Nick Nelson while also serving as executive producer, confirmed that the film has wrapped production. Plot details remain closely guarded, but the story is expected to follow Nick’s move to university and how that shift impacts his relationship with Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).

More mature tone

Speaking to Louis Partridge for VMan during the very first week of filming in June, Connor revealed: “I was doing rugby training today, hence all the mud and lovely stuff – my favorite thing to do.”

Partridge, dialling in from Malta where he was working on Enola Holmes 3, teased him: “If it isn’t rugby training, it’s SEAL training,” referencing Connor’s turn as a US Navy SEAL in Warfare.

“Always some kind of throwing myself on the ground,” Connor replied, before quipping: “We shot quite a steamy scene yesterday. So again, throwing myself on the ground in a different way.”