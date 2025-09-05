Jonathan Bailey reveals plans to ‘stop acting’ next year to focus on charity, The Shameless Fund

Bridgerton actor and Attitude cover star Jonathan Bailey is stepping away from acting next year to focus on his charity, The Shameless Fund.

The 37-year-old launched the organisation last year to support LGBTQ+ causes around the world.

His most recent fundraiser, entitled ‘Slutty Little Glasses‘, a tinted sunglasses collection, was created in collaboration with eyewear brand Cubitts.

“I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year” – Jonathan Bailey said on focusing on his charity The Shameless Fund

Speaking to GQ, Bailey explained that after working “solidly for about three years”, he wants to focus on building the charity’s infrastructure and staffing it with the right team.

“With everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund,” Bailey said. “Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on staffing and making sure we get all the right people in all the right places.”

Citing the lack of LGBTQ+ charitable organisations in the UK, the Wicked star said: “You really have to dig to find solutions, and I genuinely think The Shameless Fund is exactly that. That’s why this collaboration with Cubitts has been so amazing. Not only is it fun and creative, it can also make a real difference.”

The final ‘Slutty Little Glasses’ campaign dropped last August

Inspired by the glasses he wore as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth, the actor dropped his top – and the final collection at the end of last month.

To promote the collection, Shameless Fund shared campaign photos featuring Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Kylie Minogue and more.

And let’s not forget to mention Bailey’s shirtless snap while modelling the sleek new spectacles posted to the charity’s Instagram.

Bailey is set to appear in Wicked sequel Wicked: For Good returning to his role as Fiyero in the upcoming musical fantasy film.

In a separate interview with GQ, Bailey gave spoilers into what we can expect from the upcoming film: “There really is lots of new stuff.”

He continued: “When [Fiyero] leaves with Elphaba and they go to her lair where she’s staying – on stage you just accept that she’s living in a pit of dry ice, but in the film it’s really beautifully realised and thought out by the departments and Cynthia and me.”

Wicked: For Good hits cinemas 21 November, giving audiences a chance to see Bailey before his acting hiatus.