Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and more star in new Jurassic World Rebirth trailer

The trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has dropped, featuring the film’s star studded cast which includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

The film, which is considered a standlone sequel to the blockbuster 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion starring Chris Pratty and Laura Dern, will land in UK cinemas on 2 July.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” the film’s official description reads. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Johansson is set to play “a skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material” it has been confirmed.

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

Other members of the all-new cast include Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

The film has been directed by Gareth Edwards who has previously been at the helm of films like Godzilla, The Creator and Monsters. The screenplay was written by David Koepp, who also wrote the 1993 original Jurassic Park as well as its 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg who directed the first two films in the franchise.