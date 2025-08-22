It’s your last chance to snag Jonathan Bailey’s ‘slutty little glasses’

When the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer dropped, the internet had a new obsession: Jonathan Bailey’s ‘slutty little glasses’. Taking cues from his on-screen alter ego, Dr. Henry Loomis, Bailey partnered with spectacle specialists Cubitts to launch the Loomis sunglasses.

Cubitts’ Loomis sunglasses by Jonathan Bailey x The Shameless Fund (Image: Provided)

A reimagining of Cubitts’ signature Plimsoll frames, the design gets a playful twist with soft pink lenses. A look Bailey’s Wicked co-stars, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, wasted no time showing off on Instagram, instantly giving the style Oz-approved status.

Bailey, who has been a longtime Cubitts wearer, called the collaboration a natural fit. “I’ve worn Cubitts for nearly a decade – they’re a powerhouse brand with serious style, headed by a super cool team. It was a no-brainer for Dr. Henry Loomis to wear them,” he said. “This is a pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy, and make the world seem sexier. Right now, we all could use a rose-tinted perspective. Go wild!”

Bailey’s fans proved just how enthusiastic they are, with the first drop in June selling out instantly. Now, the collaboration is releasing 1,000 more limited-edition sunglasses, with 50% of net profits from every pair going to The Shameless Fund.

Cubitts’ Loomis sunglasses by Jonathan Bailey x The Shameless Fund (Image: Provided)

Bailey founded The Shameless Fund in 2024 to uplift LGBTQ+ communities through grants, advocacy, and direct support for grassroots initiatives. The foundation works to dismantle stigma and create safe spaces by funding mental health services and backing campaigns for equality.

Already proving to be as in-demand as the actor himself, the limited number of Jonathan Bailey’s ‘slutty little glasses’ won’t be around for long. To see the world through Bailey’s rose-tinted lens, discover the Loomis sunglasses on the Cubitts website.