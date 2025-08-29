Jonathan Bailey poses shirtless to plug his final ‘slutty little glasses’ drop – and we’re totally sold

Actor Jonathan Bailey has dropped his top – and the final collection of his “slutty little glasses” collaboration with eyewear brand Cubitts – launched through his charity initiative, the Shameless Fund.

Sure to be a hit with fans, the Wicked star posed shirtless while modelling the sleek new spectacles.

The partnership produced limited-edition sunglasses, a nod to Bailey’s Jurassic World Rebirth character, Dr. Henry Loomis, who went viral for his flirtatious tiny specs.

“When I tell you I immediately forgot how to breathe” – fan comment on Jonathan Bailey’s shirtless snap

The first release sold out immediately after the initial release in June, leading to a second drop announcement 21 August.

To promote the collection, Shameless Fund shared campaign photos featuring Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Kylie Minogue and more.

And if that wasn’t enough, Bailey went the extra mile with a shirtless snap posted to the charity’s Instagram showing off his muscular, hairy chest – truly giving the people what they want.

Cubitts’ Loomis sunglasses by Jonathan Bailey x The Shameless Fund (Image: Provided)

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with, let’s just say, plenty of praise.

One fan joked, “A little warning next time,” while another gushed, “When I tell you I immediately forgot how to breathe.”

“A pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy and make the world seem sexier” – Bailey on his latest drop

Bailey described the initial reaction to his glasses in the Jurassic film as a “hormonal explosion linked to optical supports” telling Entertainment Tonight, “let’s have the summer of slutty little glasses.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Bailey said: “I’m thrilled that The Shameless Fund’s first collaboration of 2025 is with Cubitts. This is a pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy and make the world seem sexier. Right now, we all could use a rose-tinted perspective. Go wild!”

The Shameless Fund, which Bailey founded at the start of this year, supports the fight for LGBTQ+ rights across the globe.

The collaboration has released 1,000 more limited-edition sunglasses, with 50% of net profits from every pair going to The Shameless Fund.