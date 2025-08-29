Jonathan Bailey poses shirtless to plug his final ‘slutty little glasses’ drop – and we’re totally sold
"When I tell you I immediately forgot how to breathe," one fan gushed
By Aaron Sugg
Actor Jonathan Bailey has dropped his top – and the final collection of his “slutty little glasses” collaboration with eyewear brand Cubitts – launched through his charity initiative, the Shameless Fund.
Sure to be a hit with fans, the Wicked star posed shirtless while modelling the sleek new spectacles.
The partnership produced limited-edition sunglasses, a nod to Bailey’s Jurassic World Rebirth character, Dr. Henry Loomis, who went viral for his flirtatious tiny specs.
The first release sold out immediately after the initial release in June, leading to a second drop announcement 21 August.
To promote the collection, Shameless Fund shared campaign photos featuring Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Kylie Minogue and more.
And if that wasn’t enough, Bailey went the extra mile with a shirtless snap posted to the charity’s Instagram showing off his muscular, hairy chest – truly giving the people what they want.
The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with, let’s just say, plenty of praise.
One fan joked, “A little warning next time,” while another gushed, “When I tell you I immediately forgot how to breathe.”
Bailey described the initial reaction to his glasses in the Jurassic film as a “hormonal explosion linked to optical supports” telling Entertainment Tonight, “let’s have the summer of slutty little glasses.”
Speaking about the collaboration, Bailey said: “I’m thrilled that The Shameless Fund’s first collaboration of 2025 is with Cubitts. This is a pair of glasses that make everyone look sexy, feel sexy and make the world seem sexier. Right now, we all could use a rose-tinted perspective. Go wild!”
The Shameless Fund, which Bailey founded at the start of this year, supports the fight for LGBTQ+ rights across the globe.
The collaboration has released 1,000 more limited-edition sunglasses, with 50% of net profits from every pair going to The Shameless Fund.