JoJo Siwa shares holiday snaps with boyfriend Chris Hughes as she pens romantic tribute: ‘I’m a lucky girl’

JoJo Siwa has given fans a heartfelt glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Chris Hughes, expressing gratitude for the Love Island alum amid LGBTQ+ criticism.

The couple, who first met earlier this year on Celebrity Big Brother, made their relationship official in June following a series of social media soft launches. Since then, they have been seen enjoying time together both publicly and privately, from Hughes supporting the singer on her Infinity tour, to cooking together in more low-profile moments.

Most recently, Siwa and Hughes made their red carpet debut at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala in Beverly Hills. The evening included an emotional moment for Siwa as she accepted the Humanitarian Award, with Hughes stepping in to offer a tissue and comforting hug.

“I’ve realised more than ever that I’m a lucky girl” – JoJo Siwa on her relationship with Chris Hughes

On Instagram, Siwa shared a heartfelt tribute to the reality star, writing, “In the last week I’ve realised more than ever that I’m a lucky girl who is in love with the one who I laugh the loudest with, have the most fun with, and enjoy time the most with.”

She added, “Beautiful days are here and they are gorgeous. Chris, thank you for this beautiful week, and for every day since we’ve met, continuing to make me smile through even the hard moments. I love you beyond.”

Inside looks at their relationship revealed a carousel of romantic and intimate moments, from dancing in the rain to cuddled-up kisses and swimwear beach photos.

“It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas” – Hughes’ father on the pairs strong relationship

Family members have also weighed in on the couple’s strong connection. Hughes’ father told the Daily Mail in September, “It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas,” after four months of the pair dating.

Despite some fan criticism regarding Siwa being in a heterosexual relationship, the singer has addressed these comments publicly. On her queer fans, she admitted to CNN, “I don’t know if they’re going to be kind or if they are going to be ruthless.”

Prior to the ‘Karma’ singer’s relationship with Hughes, the pop star had been dating non-binary partner Kath Ebbs, whom she allegedly broke up with at the Celebrity Big Brother after-party in April.

“Being asked to marry them before this social experiment” – Kath Ebbs on their relationship with Siwa before the Celebrity Big Brother house

In a social media post, they announced the news: “It seems to me I have experienced a version of [love bombing]. Being told I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment.”