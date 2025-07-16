The Summer of JoJo Siwa: new music, new relationship and new updo

Since an unforgettable appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK in April, JoJo Siwa has experienced a whirlwind summer filled with personal growth, headline-making moments and new relationship ventures.

From addressing her new-found sexual identity to finding love in the spotlight, JoJo’s journey over the past few months has captivated fans and media alike, marking this season as one of the most transformative periods in her career and life.

Here’s a look at the biggest headlines defining the summer of JoJo Siwa…

Personal development

During her time on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo publicly reflected on her sexual identity, stating she no longer identifies strictly as a lesbian and now embraces a queer identity.

The Karma singer was in a relationship with Kath Ebb whilst they were in the BB house, where she further disclosed she uses any/all pronouns.

From friendship to romance

JoJo and former Love Island star Chris Hughes developed a close bond during their time on the show. Their relationship quickly evolved from platonic to romantic, with the couple sharing intimate moments and expressing mutual affection.

JoJo publicly confirmed her relationship with Chris Hughes in an interview with The Guardian in June. Shortly after, Hughes shared a Snapchat photo of them together cuddled up in bed, Siwa said: “It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

Chris has also openly expressed his deep affection for JoJo in an interview with Fabulous Magazine, stating: “I’m obsessed with her. I’d do anything for her.”

The couple faced challenges due to their age difference and JoJo’s evolving sexual identity. Despite initial skepticism, they have remained committed to each other, emphasising the authenticity of their relationship.

Most recently Chris responded to the backlash the Karma singer was receiving for being in a relationship with a heterosexual man: “Sexuality can be fluid, and you should be able to love who you want without judgment. She is still part of the LGBTQ+ community; she always will be.”

New music

The childhood star who rose to fame through the reality TV show Dance Moms recently released a cover of Bette Davis Eyes by Kim Carnes on 28 June, sparking mixed reactions across social media. While some fans praised JoJo Siwa’s rendition, especially as the track climbed the iTunes charts, the original artist’s reaction was less enthusiastic.

“When I first saw my original performance placed side-by-side – and then layered on top of – a new version of Bette Davis Eyes, I can only speak to how it initially struck me. The phrasing, the tone, even the little inflections – it all felt a bit too close,” Carnes told TMZ.

@itsjojosiwa After performing this song live and then seeing the beautiful response to it, I decided to go record a studio vocal…. I’m undecided if I should release it on Spotify or not…. Would you want me to?!!!🤍 if you would, I’m thinking maybe end of this week? ♬ original sound – JoJo Siwa

While performing her Bette Davis Eyes cover on tour, Siwa began changing the lyrics from “Bette Davis eyes” to “Chris Hughes’s eyes”.

The music video also turned heads, in a daring new look for after ditching her signature hair bows and daring “bad girl” era look, this summer she unveiled yet another striking transformation. Embracing a vintage edge, JoJo sported a shorter, 1950s-inspired hairstyle paired with a bralette top.

JoJo is not done with UK TV screens just yet — according to the Sun, the star has signed up for the Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special of The Great British Bake Off airing next spring.