JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes set to marry before Christmas, says Love Island star’s dad

Chris Hughes’ father has suggested that the former Love Island star and singer JoJo Siwa could marry before the end of the year.

The couple have candidly documented their relationship online since meeting earlier this year while competing on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Paul Hughes told the Daily Mail on Saturday: “It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas,” noting that St Mary’s Church in Temple Guiting, near the family home, would be an ideal venue.

“A lot of fun” – Chris Hughes’ dad Paul giving JoJo Siwa his stamp of approval

The 68-year-old added that Siwa has visited regularly since the couple began dating, describing her as “a lot of fun” who “just mucks in”.

JoJo publicly confirmed her relationship with Chris Hughes in an interview with The Guardian in June. Shortly after, Hughes shared a Snapchat photo of them cuddled up in bed.

Siwa said: “It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.”

The pair, who live together on the outskirts of London, have spoken publicly about their relationship and potential wedding plans. Siwa recently told The Sun that she envisions a baby-blue colour scheme for the day and intends to help Hughes choose the music.

The 22-year-old came out as a lesbian in 2021, later describing her sexuality as queer during Celebrity Big Brother, where she was in a relationship with her ex, Kath Ebbs.

“It feels like my own family has turned a little bit” – Siwa on being in a relationship with Hughes after coming out as lesbian in 2021

She subsequently broke up with her non-binary partner and has since explored her romantic relationship with her 32-year-old housemate, whom she has been inseparable from ever since.

Addressing backlash from some queer fans, Siwa told the Reign with Josh Smith podcast: “It is hard because it feels like my own family has turned a little bit. And I think we are the LGBTQIA+ family, not the LG community, and it’s a beautiful rainbow and the number one saying of the queer community is love is love. And that goes both ways… just because I am in a heterosexual relationship that doesn’t discredit my past.”

Siwa recently attended a wedding with Hughes last weekend at The Savoy in London, wearing a stunning long black dress to match Hughes’ sharp suit.

