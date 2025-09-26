JoJo Siwa releases new single ‘Infinity Heart’ coinciding with her upcoming tour

JoJo Siwa has released a new single, ‘Infinity Heart’, coinciding with her upcoming tour which is coming to the UK this October.

The track serves as the title song for her Infinity Heart Tour, reflecting a return to the creative mindset that guided her early career.

The Infinity Heart motif has been part of Siwa’s career since her early days, originally appearing as part of her childhood cancer foundation logo.

(Image: Provided)

“I realised I missed the mentality I had during my childhood career” – JoJo Siwa on her inspiration behind new single ‘Infinity Heart’

When the idea resurfaced while planning her 2025 tour, she adopted it as a symbol for this new chapter in her career.

In a news release, the ‘Karma’ singer said: “I realised I missed the mentality I had during my childhood career, making choices that felt fun and true to me. That’s what Infinity Heart is about: no matter what happens, your heart keeps going and keeps growing.”

Announcing the release on her Instagram, the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate wrote in the caption: “I am so proud of this song for so many reasons… the meaning behind this song is truly special to me (I’ll share soon), but I’m also so excited to see how you interpret the song and what it ends up meaning to you.”

“This song perfectly encompasses the mindset and mentality I have right now” – JoJo on her career and personal life

JoJo also spoke about her current life situation: “This song perfectly encompasses the mindset and mentality I have right now. I feel so grateful to be able to create art that shares that.”

Outside of work, JoJo is thriving in her relationship with Love Island alum Chris Hughes, with wedding rumours circulating for this winter.

The single follows recent releases including ‘Bette Davis Eyes’, which reached the top of the iTunes Pop UK charts, and ‘Raspy’, which drew widespread attention online.

Original ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ singer Kim Carnes, however, did not seem to be the biggest fan of JoJo’s cover.

In an interview with TMZ, she said: “When I first saw my original performance placed side-by-side and then layered on top of a new version of ‘Bette Davis Eyes,’ I can only speak to how it initially struck me. The phrasing, the tone, even the little inflections – it all felt a bit too close.”

The Infinity Heart Tour begins on 29 September in Dublin, Ireland, and will continue across Europe with a series of sold-out shows.

‘Infinity Heart’ is available now to stream across all platforms.