Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney says season 2 won’t cover all of The Long Game’s storyline

As Heated Rivalry season 2 gears up for production, creator Jacob Tierney has teased what viewers can expect from the Rachel Reid book adaptation.

The gay romance hockey series, inspired by author Reid’s Game Changers book series, was renewed for a second instalment in December last year and is set to begin filming in August 2026.

It will be modelled on The Long Game, continuing to follow characters Ilya (Connor Storrie), Shane (Hudson Williams), and their love story.

According to Tierney, the sequel may not cover the entire plot of the book, telling Deadline, “Who said I’m doing it all? There’s a lot of material.”

What will season 2 of Heated Rivalry be based on?

According to the official book synopsis, the plot picks up roughly ten years into Ilya and Shane’s relationship – three years after the season 1 finale.

The book explores Ilya’s struggles with his mental health and his desire for a public relationship with Shane.

In the book, and in true Heated Rivalry fashion, they argue, make up, and, after a turbulent but passionate closeted relationship, they go public when they are photographed kissing in the back of a teammate’s picture.

“That’s when you have to make real decisions” – Jacob Tierney on adapting The Long Game for Heated Rivalry season 2

On the complex narrative, he said: “Part of what transfixed me was knowing where it was going with The Long Game… The Long Game is like sex Scenes from a Marriage.”

He added: “You’ve got your happy ending, you’re in love, you get to be in a relationship. But, as most adults know, you think that’s when it gets easy? It’s not.”

Tierney has enlisted Michael Goldbach as co-writer, saying he’ll “always zig where you’re supposed to zag,” perhaps teasing a change in direction.

He said he will continue to honour the turbulent reality of queer love: “It’s not like she created this world where it’s like, there’s no homophobia,” he teased.

Have they filmed season 2 of Heated Rivalry?

Actors Storrie and Williams are yet to receive their scripts, as Tierney admits he is excited to see what they think ahead of production.

Alongside the original cast, including François Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Heated Rivalry season 2 is reportedly casting for eight new characters.

In light of Tierney’s comments, a third season is becoming increasingly likely, as both lead actors have signed a three-season deal. Reported by GQ, Williams and Storrie confirmed they are to reprise their roles as Shane and Ilya for a third run, if renewed.

Heated Rivalry season 2 has been confirmed to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK.