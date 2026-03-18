Heated Rivalry is reportedly casting eight new characters for season 2 – including homophobic villain

With Heated Rivalry season 2 in development and new characters set to be introduced, fans are eagerly anticipating the casting choices.

Inspired by Rachel Reid‘s novel The Long Game from her Game Changers romance series, Season 2 will see new faces alongside Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reprising their leading roles.

Set for a spring 2027 release, the show is reportedly looking to cast at least eight new characters: Ryan Price, Fabian Salah, Eric Bennett, Harris Drover, Wyatt Hayes, Luca Haas, Dallas Kent, and Dr Galina Molchalina.

What can we expect from the new Heated Rivalry characters?

Ryan Price is a professional hockey enforcer newly traded to Toronto who struggles with anxiety off the ice as past relationships weigh on him. He reconnects with his high school crush, Fabian, and begins exploring life in the city’s LGBTQ+ Village. As per the book’s description, he has a ginger beard, suggesting a redhead should be cast.

Fabian Salah is an aspiring musician who dislikes hockey but is drawn back to Ryan, introducing him to Toronto’s LGBTQ+ scene, reigniting their romance.

Eric Bennett, a veteran goalkeeper turned bar owner from Common Goal (Book 4), is ready to date men again after ending his long marriage. His storyline explores his bisexuality following his divorce from bartender Kyle Swift.

Rachel Reid’s Role Model book focuses on characters Troy Barrett and Harris Drover

Harris Drover, Senior Director of Communications for the Ottawa Centaurs, is the love interest in Reid’s Role Model, which follows his romance with bully‑turned‑lover Troy Barrett, favoured to be portrayed by Jack Innanen.

Wyatt Hayes, goalkeeper for the Ottawa Centaurs and an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, was introduced in Tough Guyas Ryan’s best friend and is a supportive, fun character.

Luca Haas is a Swiss hockey player and right winger on the Ottawa Centaurs. From Zurich, he is the youngest player on his team and harbours a crush on captain Ilya Rozanov.

Who will play the villain in Heated Rivalry series 2?

Dallas Kent, the villain of the Game Changers series, acts as the Toronto Guardians’ team bully. Described as homophobic and sexist on and off the ice, Dallas is set to stir things up in the Heated Rivalry universe.

Dr Galina Molchalina is Ilya’s Russian‑speaking therapist, playing a significant role in The Long Game’s mental health storyline.

The new characters are designated for recurring roles, which could carry over into future seasons.

The 2025 series was renewed after ranking highly on the Crave and HBO streaming charts, and is now available to stream in the UK on Sky and NOW.