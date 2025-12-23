Heated Rivalry confirmed for a THIRD season with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie reprising their roles

In the lead-up to the final episode of Heated Rivalry season one and the announcement of season two, a third season has now been confirmed, as both actors sign a three-season deal.

Reported by GQ, leading actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have confirmed they are to reprise their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov for a third run, signing a three season contract.

This comes days after it was announced that the gay hockey romance series would return for a second season, based on author Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, the follow-up novel to Heated Rivalry.

“This year I’ve written zero of them” – showrunner Jacob Tierney on Heated Rivalry season 2

Showrunner Jacob Tierney has shared an update on the highly anticipated release date of season two. Speaking to Variety, he said: “It can’t be the same time next year, because this time last year I’d written five of these, and this time this year I’ve written zero of them.”

Offering a rough timeframe, Tierney continued: “We understand that everybody’s goal is not to have two years between seasons.”

Williams also weighed in on what fans can expect from the second season, promising it will be “hotter, wetter and longer” than the first.

“Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know” – Hudson Williams on when he is set to film Heated Rivalry season 2

Speaking to Variety, Williams revealed when he and co-star Connor Storrie, who plays Ilya Rozanov, are expected to begin filming: “Maybe someone has told me July or August, but I really don’t know,” he said.

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship.

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads.

With fans gearing up for the season one finale, airing on 26 December on HBO Max and Crave, it won’t be long before UK viewers can watch the full series. The show is set to premiere on 10 January on Sky and streaming service NOW.

