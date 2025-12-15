What fans can expect from season 2 of Heated Rivalry: ‘Hotter, wetter and longer’

Heated Rivalry has officially been renewed for season two by Crave and HBO Max, following the show’s huge popularity, which has led it to the number two streaming spot in the US.

The second series of the gay hockey romance was announced across the show’s social media on 12 December, and for fans it was like Christmas came early.

Since the release of series one on 28 November, fans have followed actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, watching the pair go from heated on the ice to heated in the bedroom.

“Season two. Heated Rivalry. Confirmed” – Connor Storrie announcing series two of Heated Rivalry

Exploring themes of internalised homophobia and sportsmanship, showrunner Jacob Tierney has delivered on his promises with several well-executed sex scenes, leaving fans longing for more.

Last week, they gave audiences exactly what they wanted, as the two lead actors posted a playful video to their social media revealing the second season of Heated Rivalry.

Opening a present, the pair revealed a hockey puck, with Heated Rivalry written on one side and Season Two on the other. “Season two. Heated Rivalry. Confirmed,” Storrie announced.

“Hotter, wetter, and longer” – Hudson Williams teasing what viewers can expect from season two of Heated Rivalry

“Hotter, wetter, and longer,” Williams teased, hinting at what fans can expect from the new season, inspired by Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, part of her Game Changers series.

Based on the book’s official synopsis on the author’s website, viewers can expect to revisit Shane and Ilya after ten years of navigating a secret long-term relationship.

“They’ve been keeping their relationship a secret. From friends, from family… from the league. If Shane wants to stay at the top of his game, what he and Ilya share has to remain secret,” the website reads, highlighting the ongoing theme of Shane’s internalised homophobia.

“Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist,” the synopsis continues. “The closeness, the intimacy, even the risk that would come with being open about their relationship… Ilya wants it all.”

“It’s time for them to decide what’s most important: hockey or love?” – Rachel Reid writes in The Long Game, the book on which series two is inspired

According to the book’s description, the pair’s relationship will face even more trials and tribulations, as the question remains: “It’s time for them to decide what’s most important: hockey or love?”

Williams and Storrie are confirmed to reprise their roles in the hit six-part series, alongside season one actors François Arnaud as Scott Hunter and Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady.

Matthew Finlan is also expected to play Kyle Swift, a key character from Common Goal, after posting behind-the-scenes content from his time on the show a day before season two was announced.

When is Heated Rivalry series two coming to Crave/HBO Max?

Season two of Heated Rivalry has yet to receive a release date. Episode five of season one will arrive on Crave and HBO Max 19 December. A UK broadcaster has yet to be announced.

