Heartstopper cast tease ‘bigger, better’ season two

We’re literally counting down the days until we get more Heartstopper in our lives with season 2.

Even more so after some of the cast joined Attitude at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum on Thursday (22 June)

Chatting to Attitude on the red carpet Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Bradley Riches, Bel Priestly, and Tobie Donovan teased what to expect from season 2.

Heartstopper stars Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, and Bradley Riches at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Kit Oates)

Corinna Brown, who plays Tara, said there’s “So much more friendship, excitement, and story. More story.”

Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy added: “It’s more mature but not in a bad way.” The cast was quick to point out that even though season two is “more serious,” it will still feel very Heartstopper-y.

Corinna Brown and Bradley Riches arrived in a car provided by Peugeot (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Corinna confirmed: “It’s basically even more Heartstopper.” Kizzy also said: “Alice has made strong characters, I feel they can overcome anything.”

Bradley Riches, who plays James McEwan in season 2 after playing a Truham student in season 1 also said there’s “more representation” in the upcoming season.

Heartstopper Bel Priestly at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Kit Oates)

Bel Priestly, who plays Naomi, another newbie, told Attitude: “We’re breaking so many more boundaries. Everyone’s got more to their journey”

And Tobie, who plays fan favourite Isaac, said season 2 is “bigger, better, there’s so much of everything.”

Heartstopper’s Tobie Donovan at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards (Image: Kit Oates)

For Isaac especially he said fans can look forward to “more challenges,” and that “there’s more obstacles he has to overcome in his story.”

Previously Heartstopper creator, Alice Oseman, teased that asexuality will be explored via the character of Isaac in the upcoming season.

Heartstopper season 2 airs on Netflix on 3 August.