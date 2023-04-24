Heartstopper season 2 release date finally confirmed – and we can’t wait

Netflix teased Heartstopper news over the weekend, with many suspecting they’d finally found out when new episodes would land.

Today, fans’ wishes came true as the streaming service confirmed a release date.

Heartstopper, which is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, will land on Netflix for season two on… August 3.

A behind-the-scenes video was also posted by Netflix, where we see some of our faves hinting at what their characters will look like in the new episodes.

Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle, shared that her character will be “more confident” in season two while chatting on set.

She said: “There’s so many things that happen with Elle in season 2 that you’re not ready for.

Netflix even gave a cute cast shot to enjoy (Image: Netflix/Twitter)

“I would say Elle is different in the sense she’s more confident. She surrounds herself with people who elevate her.”

One very cute shot we get a sneak-peek of includes Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) running towards each other for a hug.

In a follow up tweet, Netflix dished out some details for how the pair’s love story will develop.

They wrote: “In Heartstopper Season 2… Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“Plus there’s exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!”

It’s all happening!

Alice previously teased what we can expect in season 2, including exploration of sexuality through the character of Isaac (Tobie Donovan).

In an exclusive interview with Attitude earlier this year, they said: “Netflix will hate me for spilling, but yes, asexuality will be discussed on TV in a big way. I’m excited. I hope it’ll change the world.”

They continued: “I hope when it happens in Heartstopper it doesn’t feel like a lesson. You know Isaac, you care about him, and now you’re going to learn something new about him.”